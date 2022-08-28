International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/austrian-interior-ministry-says-cannot-confirm-tabloid-reports-of-natalia-vovks-murder-1100094155.html
Austrian Interior Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Tabloid Reports of Natalia Vovk's 'Murder'
Austrian Interior Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Tabloid Reports of Natalia Vovk's 'Murder'
VIENNA, (Sputnik) - The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about an alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T18:33+0000
2022-08-28T18:33+0000
world
austria
ukraine
assassination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099885650_0:46:2151:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_6ad810f53783f83eac7270393c365b9e.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Exxpress news outlet reported that Vovk was found dead in a rented apartment, citing a message that is being circulated on Telegram. Vovk was allegedly found with 17 stab wounds and a note in her hand, the message stated without specifying the country or city.Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and identified Vovk as the perpetrator.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/serbian-football-fans-unfurl-banner-in-memory-of-daria-dugina-at-match---video--1100083307.html
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099885650_209:0:1942:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_d23078fab30ecb83d4c4448d4bf26bc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, ukraine, assassination
austria, ukraine, assassination

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Tabloid Reports of Natalia Vovk's 'Murder'

18:33 GMT 28.08.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Federal Security Service / Go to the photo bankIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, who is a suspect in the case of the assasination of journalist Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, passes customs control at the Russia-Estonian border in Pskov Region, Russia
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, who is a suspect in the case of the assasination of journalist Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, passes customs control at the Russia-Estonian border in Pskov Region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Federal Security Service
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
VIENNA, (Sputnik) - The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about an alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a suspect in the killing of Daria Dugina.
Earlier in the day, the Exxpress news outlet reported that Vovk was found dead in a rented apartment, citing a message that is being circulated on Telegram. Vovk was allegedly found with 17 stab wounds and a note in her hand, the message stated without specifying the country or city.
"After consulting with our colleagues from the State Security and Intelligence Directorate (DNS), we can tell you that none of such cases are known in Austria. That is why we cannot confirm the validity of this information," the ministry said.
Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles.
Serbian Crvena Zvezda (Red Star) FC fans honoring memory of late Russian journalist Daria Dugina - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Russia
Serbian Football Fans Unfurl Banner in Memory of Daria Dugina at Match - Video
10:35 GMT
The Russian Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and identified Vovk as the perpetrator.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала