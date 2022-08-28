https://sputniknews.com/20220828/austrian-interior-ministry-says-cannot-confirm-tabloid-reports-of-natalia-vovks-murder-1100094155.html

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Tabloid Reports of Natalia Vovk's 'Murder'

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Tabloid Reports of Natalia Vovk's 'Murder'

VIENNA, (Sputnik) - The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about an alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-28T18:33+0000

2022-08-28T18:33+0000

2022-08-28T18:33+0000

world

austria

ukraine

assassination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099885650_0:46:2151:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_6ad810f53783f83eac7270393c365b9e.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Exxpress news outlet reported that Vovk was found dead in a rented apartment, citing a message that is being circulated on Telegram. Vovk was allegedly found with 17 stab wounds and a note in her hand, the message stated without specifying the country or city.Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and identified Vovk as the perpetrator.

https://sputniknews.com/20220828/serbian-football-fans-unfurl-banner-in-memory-of-daria-dugina-at-match---video--1100083307.html

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

austria, ukraine, assassination