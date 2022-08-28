https://sputniknews.com/20220828/austrian-interior-ministry-says-cannot-confirm-tabloid-reports-of-natalia-vovks-murder-1100094155.html
Austrian Interior Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Tabloid Reports of Natalia Vovk's 'Murder'
Austrian Interior Ministry Says Cannot Confirm Tabloid Reports of Natalia Vovk's 'Murder'
VIENNA, (Sputnik) - The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about an alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a...
VIENNA, (Sputnik) - The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about an alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a suspect in the killing of Daria Dugina.
Earlier in the day, the Exxpress news outlet reported that Vovk was found dead in a rented apartment, citing a message that is being circulated on Telegram. Vovk was allegedly found with 17 stab wounds and a note in her hand, the message stated without specifying the country or city.
"After consulting with our colleagues from the State Security and Intelligence Directorate (DNS), we can tell you that none of such cases are known in Austria. That is why we cannot confirm the validity of this information," the ministry said.
Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed
on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion
in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles.
The Russian Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and identified Vovk
as the perpetrator.