Algeria Ready to Increase Gas Supplies to France, Reports Suggest
Algeria Ready to Increase Gas Supplies to France, Reports Suggest
28.08.2022
French President Emmanuel Macron came to Algeria with an official visit on August 25-27. During Macron's visit to the country, French energy company Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor also met with Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab and Toufik Hakkar, the head of Algerian oil and gas company Sonatrach, the report read.Algeria has so far given Paris only a verbal commitment, but Algerian representatives and Engie are expected discuss the issue of increasing gas supplies in the coming hours, according to Europe 1. According to the sources cited by the radio, Algeria could increase gas supplies to France by 50%.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, fuel prices have accelerated growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
Algeria Ready to Increase Gas Supplies to France, Reports Suggest

11:54 GMT 28.08.2022
PARIS (Sputnik) - Algeria is ready to increase gas supplies to France amid the risk of a "strained" winter in Europe, the Europe1 radio reported on Sunday, citing sources.
French President Emmanuel Macron came to Algeria with an official visit on August 25-27. During Macron's visit to the country, French energy company Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor also met with Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab and Toufik Hakkar, the head of Algerian oil and gas company Sonatrach, the report read.
Algeria has so far given Paris only a verbal commitment, but Algerian representatives and Engie are expected discuss the issue of increasing gas supplies in the coming hours, according to Europe 1. According to the sources cited by the radio, Algeria could increase gas supplies to France by 50%.
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, fuel prices have accelerated growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
