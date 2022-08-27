International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/worlds-biggest-auxiliary-rocket-boosters-to-propel-artemis-to-moon---northrop-grumman-1100048705.html
World's Biggest Auxiliary Rocket Boosters to Propel Artemis to Moon - Northrop Grumman
World's Biggest Auxiliary Rocket Boosters to Propel Artemis to Moon - Northrop Grumman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrop Grumman announced in a release that two solid rocket boosters will help launch the first unmanned test flight of NASA’s Space... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T01:19+0000
2022-08-27T01:19+0000
science & tech
northrop grumman
artemis
nasa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408505_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b37e5c81d53b4c589e96feef2730bfe1.jpg
"Two Northrop Grumman Corporation five-segment solid rocket boosters will help launch the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida as early as August 29, 2022, as part of the Artemis I mission," the release said on Friday.The boosters are manufactured at Northrop Grumman’s northern Utah facility. They are the world’s largest rocket boosters and will provide over 75% of the rocket’s thrust at launch for the first in a series of Artemis missions, the release said.Each one of the boosters provides 3.6 million pounds of thrust, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408505_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6493c9865d931a405708ee09011f2147.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
northrop grumman, artemis, nasa
northrop grumman, artemis, nasa

World's Biggest Auxiliary Rocket Boosters to Propel Artemis to Moon - Northrop Grumman

01:19 GMT 27.08.2022
© AP Photo / John RaouxThe NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks.
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrop Grumman announced in a release that two solid rocket boosters will help launch the first unmanned test flight of NASA’s Space Launch System Artemis program Moon rocket as early as next Monday.
"Two Northrop Grumman Corporation five-segment solid rocket boosters will help launch the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida as early as August 29, 2022, as part of the Artemis I mission," the release said on Friday.
The boosters are manufactured at Northrop Grumman’s northern Utah facility. They are the world’s largest rocket boosters and will provide over 75% of the rocket’s thrust at launch for the first in a series of Artemis missions, the release said.
“Northrop Grumman’s solid rocket boosters used for Artemis I are the largest and most powerful ever built for flight and help power America’s new era of human space exploration,” the release added.
Each one of the boosters provides 3.6 million pounds of thrust, according to the release.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала