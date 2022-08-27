https://sputniknews.com/20220827/worlds-biggest-auxiliary-rocket-boosters-to-propel-artemis-to-moon---northrop-grumman-1100048705.html

World's Biggest Auxiliary Rocket Boosters to Propel Artemis to Moon - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrop Grumman announced in a release that two solid rocket boosters will help launch the first unmanned test flight of NASA’s Space... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Two Northrop Grumman Corporation five-segment solid rocket boosters will help launch the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida as early as August 29, 2022, as part of the Artemis I mission," the release said on Friday.The boosters are manufactured at Northrop Grumman’s northern Utah facility. They are the world’s largest rocket boosters and will provide over 75% of the rocket’s thrust at launch for the first in a series of Artemis missions, the release said.Each one of the boosters provides 3.6 million pounds of thrust, according to the release.

