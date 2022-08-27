https://sputniknews.com/20220827/us--nato-dont-care-how-many-ukrainians-die-ex-senator-richard-black-boasts-in-viral-video-1100064444.html
US & NATO 'Don't Care How Many Ukrainians Die', Ex-Senator Richard Black Boasts in Viral Video
US & NATO 'Don't Care How Many Ukrainians Die', Ex-Senator Richard Black Boasts in Viral Video
Earlier this month, Washington announced another $3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total committed since January to $13.5 billion... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T14:45+0000
2022-08-27T14:45+0000
2022-08-27T14:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
us
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454028_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9252754f3b390764ec57479b606afa62.jpg
Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black lambasted US authorities for their policies regarding Ukraine, noting that Washington won't stop pumping Kiev with military assistance and will ignore all casualties. The video, which was originally posted in June, started gaining major traction over the past few days.The US has boosted its weapon deliveries to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special op in Ukraine this February.Moscow has repeatedly criticized the continuous flow of western arms to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned in July that foreign weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in illegal markets, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East, creating major security concerns. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454028_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_732d9373de65a8d97f44212131336760.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, us, ukraine
US & NATO 'Don't Care How Many Ukrainians Die', Ex-Senator Richard Black Boasts in Viral Video
Earlier this month, Washington announced another $3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total committed since January to $13.5 billion, according to Pentagon data.
Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black lambasted US authorities for their policies regarding Ukraine, noting that Washington won't stop pumping Kiev with military assistance
and will ignore all casualties. The video, which was originally posted in June, started gaining major traction over the past few days.
The US has boosted its weapon deliveries to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special op in Ukraine this February.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the continuous flow of western arms to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned in July that foreign weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in illegal markets
, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East, creating major security concerns. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.