US & NATO 'Don't Care How Many Ukrainians Die', Ex-Senator Richard Black Boasts in Viral Video

Earlier this month, Washington announced another $3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total committed since January to $13.5 billion... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

us

ukraine

Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black lambasted US authorities for their policies regarding Ukraine, noting that Washington won't stop pumping Kiev with military assistance and will ignore all casualties. The video, which was originally posted in June, started gaining major traction over the past few days.The US has boosted its weapon deliveries to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special op in Ukraine this February.Moscow has repeatedly criticized the continuous flow of western arms to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned in July that foreign weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in illegal markets, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East, creating major security concerns. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

