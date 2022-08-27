International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/us--nato-dont-care-how-many-ukrainians-die-ex-senator-richard-black-boasts-in-viral-video-1100064444.html
US & NATO 'Don't Care How Many Ukrainians Die', Ex-Senator Richard Black Boasts in Viral Video
US & NATO 'Don't Care How Many Ukrainians Die', Ex-Senator Richard Black Boasts in Viral Video
Earlier this month, Washington announced another $3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total committed since January to $13.5 billion... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T14:45+0000
2022-08-27T14:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
us
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454028_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9252754f3b390764ec57479b606afa62.jpg
Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black lambasted US authorities for their policies regarding Ukraine, noting that Washington won't stop pumping Kiev with military assistance and will ignore all casualties. The video, which was originally posted in June, started gaining major traction over the past few days.The US has boosted its weapon deliveries to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special op in Ukraine this February.Moscow has repeatedly criticized the continuous flow of western arms to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned in July that foreign weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in illegal markets, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East, creating major security concerns. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454028_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_732d9373de65a8d97f44212131336760.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, ukraine
russia, us, ukraine

US & NATO 'Don't Care How Many Ukrainians Die', Ex-Senator Richard Black Boasts in Viral Video

14:45 GMT 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support. File photo
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, Washington announced another $3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total committed since January to $13.5 billion, according to Pentagon data.
Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black lambasted US authorities for their policies regarding Ukraine, noting that Washington won't stop pumping Kiev with military assistance and will ignore all casualties. The video, which was originally posted in June, started gaining major traction over the past few days.
The US has boosted its weapon deliveries to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special op in Ukraine this February.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the continuous flow of western arms to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned in July that foreign weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in illegal markets, not only in Europe but also in the Middle East, creating major security concerns. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала