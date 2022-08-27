https://sputniknews.com/20220827/ukrainian-woman-who-posed-as-rothschild-heiress-to-meet-trump-says-she-is-a-victim-of-fraud-1100055126.html

A Ukrainian woman who allegedly posed as a member of the Rothschild family and infiltrated Trump's residence, denied the accusations, claiming that a former business partner framed her.Inna Yaschyshyn, a 33-year-old daughter of an Illinois truck driver, was reported to present herself as a millionaire from Monaco: "Anna de Rothschild". As "an heiress" to the family, she managed to visit Mar-a-Lago with Trump supporter Elchanan Adamker, and even meet with the former president and with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham in 2021.Yaschyshyn also allegedly obtained hundreds thousands of dollars for her United Hearts of Mercy charity.According to the woman, she was framed by the founder of that charity, Valeriy Tarasenko. Yaschyshyn said that he was the one who created fake IDs of "Anna de Rothschild", and she was only acting on his instructions.Yaschyshyn also accused him of abuse, saying that the businessman held her hostage.Tarasenko, however, denied her accusations, saying that the woman was trying to embezzle money from wealthy Mar-a-Lago guests.It is unclear, if the reports about her visit to Trump's residence are connected to the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. According to the authorities, they suspected that the former president was concealing classified documents that he obtained during his term.

