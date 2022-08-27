https://sputniknews.com/20220827/ukrainian-woman-who-posed-as-rothschild-heiress-to-meet-trump-says-she-is-a-victim-of-fraud-1100055126.html
Ukrainian Woman Who Posed as 'Rothschild Heiress' to Meet Trump Says She is a Victim of Fraud
Ukrainian Woman Who Posed as 'Rothschild Heiress' to Meet Trump Says She is a Victim of Fraud
Numerous records, including copies of fake US and Canadian passports bearing the name Anna de Rothschild, were sent to the FBI, as investigators reportedly... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T11:02+0000
2022-08-27T11:02+0000
2022-08-27T11:02+0000
us
imposter
fraud
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100059904_0:46:879:540_1920x0_80_0_0_0fca369430027cab8b99e45bb176953d.png
A Ukrainian woman who allegedly posed as a member of the Rothschild family and infiltrated Trump's residence, denied the accusations, claiming that a former business partner framed her.Inna Yaschyshyn, a 33-year-old daughter of an Illinois truck driver, was reported to present herself as a millionaire from Monaco: "Anna de Rothschild". As "an heiress" to the family, she managed to visit Mar-a-Lago with Trump supporter Elchanan Adamker, and even meet with the former president and with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham in 2021.Yaschyshyn also allegedly obtained hundreds thousands of dollars for her United Hearts of Mercy charity.According to the woman, she was framed by the founder of that charity, Valeriy Tarasenko. Yaschyshyn said that he was the one who created fake IDs of "Anna de Rothschild", and she was only acting on his instructions.Yaschyshyn also accused him of abuse, saying that the businessman held her hostage.Tarasenko, however, denied her accusations, saying that the woman was trying to embezzle money from wealthy Mar-a-Lago guests.It is unclear, if the reports about her visit to Trump's residence are connected to the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. According to the authorities, they suspected that the former president was concealing classified documents that he obtained during his term.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100059904_50:0:829:584_1920x0_80_0_0_1575f34be52f862391a8e787f20ccb68.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
us, imposter, fraud
Ukrainian Woman Who Posed as 'Rothschild Heiress' to Meet Trump Says She is a Victim of Fraud
Numerous records, including copies of fake US and Canadian passports bearing the name Anna de Rothschild, were sent to the FBI, as investigators reportedly suspect the woman was funneling money to organized crime.
A Ukrainian woman who allegedly posed as a member of the Rothschild family and infiltrated Trump's residence, denied the accusations, claiming that a former business partner framed her.
Inna Yaschyshyn, a 33-year-old daughter of an Illinois truck driver, was reported to present herself as a millionaire from Monaco: "Anna de Rothschild"
. As "an heiress" to the family, she managed to visit Mar-a-Lago with Trump supporter Elchanan Adamker, and even meet with the former president and with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham in 2021.
Yaschyshyn also allegedly obtained hundreds thousands of dollars for her United Hearts of Mercy charity.
"I am the victim right now, that’s all I can tell you," she stated in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
According to the woman, she was framed by the founder of that charity, Valeriy Tarasenko. Yaschyshyn said that he was the one who created fake IDs of "Anna de Rothschild", and she was only acting on his instructions.
"Every single move that I did, I’ve been told by Valeriy to do so. [After] a few incidents like that, I realized that he's using me for his lifestyle and for his needs," she claimed.
Yaschyshyn also accused him of abuse, saying that the businessman held her hostage.
Tarasenko, however, denied her accusations, saying that the woman was trying to embezzle money from wealthy Mar-a-Lago guests.
Yashchyshyn used "her fake identity as Anna de Rothschild to gain access to and build relationships with U.S. politician[s], including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Eric Greitens," he said, according to court documents.
It is unclear, if the reports about her visit to Trump's residence are connected to the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.
According to the authorities, they suspected that the former president was concealing classified documents that he obtained during his term.