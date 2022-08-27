https://sputniknews.com/20220827/ukraines-kill-list-called-into-question-fbi-internally-censored-hunter-biden-story-1100047937.html

Ukraine's Kill List Called into Question; FBI Internally Censored Hunter Biden Story

A group of Americans is demanding that Congress investigate a Ukrainian website that has marked them as enemies set for assassination. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

A group of Americans is demanding that Congress investigate a Ukrainian website that has marked them as enemies set for assassination.

Cynthia Chung, co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation in Montreal, Quebec, and writer for Strategic Culture Foundation, joins us to discuss supply chain issues with microchips and the US economic war against China.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Both adversaries and supporters scrutinize President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Many observers argue that the program should not be means tested, the amount to be forgiven is far too small, and that it does nothing to address the fundamental problems with long-term student debt.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. A group of Americans is demanding that Congress investigate a Ukrainian website that has marked them as enemies set for assassination. Meanwhile, evidence shows that US intelligence is intertwined with the Ukrainian nationalists maintaining the site.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Mark Zuckerberg admits that the FBI pushed him to censor the Hunter Biden story. Also, we discuss the Ukraine kill list, the EU economic disaster, and the two US parties coming together for war-related activities.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, and Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. A US judge upholds a multi-billion dollar economic ruling against Venezuela. Also, Africa rejected Tony Blinken by Africa, and Simon Bolivar's sword represents a political sea change in Latin America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

