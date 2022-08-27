https://sputniknews.com/20220827/uk-to-hand-over-underwater-drones-to-ukraine-to-demine-coast-mod-says-1100060613.html
UK to Hand Over Underwater Drones to Ukraine to Demine Coast, MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK will hand over underwater minehunter drones to Ukraine to clear the coastline, the UK Defence Ministry said on Saturday. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
27.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK will hand over underwater minehunter drones to Ukraine to clear the coastline, the UK Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
"The UK is giving underwater drones to Ukraine and training Ukrainian personnel in Britain to use them to clear their coastline of mines," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Ukraine will receive six minehunter drones. Half of them will be provided from UK reserves, and the other three are planned to be purchased from the defense industry.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.