UK to Hand Over Underwater Drones to Ukraine to Demine Coast, MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK will hand over underwater minehunter drones to Ukraine to clear the coastline, the UK Defence Ministry said on Saturday. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
11:28 GMT 27.08.2022
The Robosea Robo-Shark (R) and Seaflyer underwater drones are displayed at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Robosea Robo-Shark (R) and Seaflyer underwater drones are displayed at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
