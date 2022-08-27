https://sputniknews.com/20220827/truck-drives-into-barbecue-gathering-in-netherlands-at-least-3-people-killed---reports-1100073681.html

Truck Drives Into Barbecue Gathering in Netherlands, At Least 3 People Killed - Reports

Truck Drives Into Barbecue Gathering in Netherlands, At Least 3 People Killed - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed when a truck crashed into a crowd of people in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, located in the province of... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

The truck belonging to a Spanish transport company went off the road on Saturday evening and drove into an outdoor barbecue party, NOS said.The broadcaster cited police as saying that at least three people were killed and several others were injured.The truck driver was not injured and has been taken into custody, NOS said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.

