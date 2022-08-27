https://sputniknews.com/20220827/truck-drives-into-barbecue-gathering-in-netherlands-at-least-3-people-killed---reports-1100073681.html
Truck Drives Into Barbecue Gathering in Netherlands, At Least 3 People Killed - Reports
Truck Drives Into Barbecue Gathering in Netherlands, At Least 3 People Killed - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed when a truck crashed into a crowd of people in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, located in the province of... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T21:41+0000
2022-08-27T21:41+0000
2022-08-27T21:41+0000
world
netherlands
car accident
truck
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100073538_3:0:981:550_1920x0_80_0_0_b5d6f1bf03ae054bc6abc6154695408b.png
The truck belonging to a Spanish transport company went off the road on Saturday evening and drove into an outdoor barbecue party, NOS said.The broadcaster cited police as saying that at least three people were killed and several others were injured.The truck driver was not injured and has been taken into custody, NOS said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100073538_125:0:858:550_1920x0_80_0_0_d454cf3646b33ebb08caae8176255e13.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
netherlands, car accident, truck
netherlands, car accident, truck
Truck Drives Into Barbecue Gathering in Netherlands, At Least 3 People Killed - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed when a truck crashed into a crowd of people in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, located in the province of South Holland in the Netherlands, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reports.
The truck belonging to a Spanish transport company went off the road on Saturday evening and drove into an outdoor barbecue party, NOS said.
The broadcaster cited police as saying that at least three people were killed and several others were injured.
The truck driver was not injured and has been taken into custody, NOS said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.