'They Missed a Page': Trump Ridicules FBI With Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Mock-Up

‘They Missed a Page’: Trump Ridicules FBI With Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Mock-Up

Trump had repeatedly lashed out at the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home on August 8th, slamming the agency's actions as "prosecutorial misconduct, the...

Former President Donald Trump has issued a mock-up of the redacted version of an affidavit for this month’s FBI raid on his home Mar­-a-Lago that was released on Friday.According to the New York Post (NYP), Trump’s document, distributed through the former POTUS’ Save America PAC, features a blue stamp with the case number and other information identical to the affidavit.The newspaper said that the document also has 11 lines underneath that are blacked out except for four words - Make America Great Again (MAGA) - scattered across the page.This came after the DOJ published a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the search and seizure warrant for the August 8th raid on Mar-a-Lago by the FBI.The affidavit, which was written by a Special Agent with the FBI assigned to the Washington Field Office, notes that the US government is "conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records."Mar-a-Lago RaidOn August 8, FBI agents raided Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly seizing at least 27 boxes of documents as part of a DOJ criminal investigation into the removal of presidential records from the White House when the 45th president left office in January 2021. The boxes contained 17 sets of classified documents that were labeled top secret, secret, or confidential, according to an inventory list made public by Reinhart on August 12.The warrant, unsealed on the same day, authorized the FBI to seize “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed.” By law, presidential records must be given to the National Archives and Records Administration when a president leaves office.A few days after the August 8th developments, Trump demanded an “immediate release” of a search warrant for FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home, which he slammed as “un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary.”Commenting on the raid on his Truth Social media platform, the ex-US president revealed that FBI agents even “broke” into his safe, and that “nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before.”

