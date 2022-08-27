International
The One and Only: The 15th 'Spasskaya Tower' Festival Starts in Moscow
The One and Only: The 15th 'Spasskaya Tower' Festival Starts in Moscow
27.08.2022
It is impossible to imagine a more beautiful location for military bands to compete for the love and applause of an audience. The festival's program includes military, classical, folk and various other styles of music, a parade of military bands and dance shows, as well as demonstration performances with weapons, lasers and pyrotechnics.This year’s participants include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Egypt, Thailand and Venezuela. As usual, the festival will be held in the parks of the Russian capital in addition to the main stage. One of the year’s principal and most memorable international cultural events will last from August 24 to September 4.
The ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival is unique in its kind. According to the established tradition, the festival began in the historical center of the Russian capital opposite the Spasskaya Tower, after which the festival is named.
It is impossible to imagine a more beautiful location for military bands to compete for the love and applause of an audience. The festival's program includes military, classical, folk and various other styles of music, a parade of military bands and dance shows, as well as demonstration performances with weapons, lasers and pyrotechnics.
This year’s participants include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Egypt, Thailand and Venezuela. As usual, the festival will be held in the parks of the Russian capital in addition to the main stage. One of the year’s principal and most memorable international cultural events will last from August 24 to September 4.
The Central Military Band of the Russian Defense Ministry takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The Central Military Band of the Russian Defense Ministry takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The Combined Military Band of the Airborne Forces takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The Combined Military Band of the Airborne Forces takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The band of the Russian National Guard Forces Chief Department for the Krasnodar Region takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The band of the Russian National Guard Forces Chief Department for the Krasnodar Region takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The conductor of the Egyptian Military Symphonic Band performs at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The conductor of the Egyptian Military Symphonic Band performs at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The Egyptian Military Symphonic Band plays at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

The Egyptian Military Symphonic Band plays at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

A member of India’s Panghat Performing Arts Group takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

A member of India’s Panghat Performing Arts Group takes part in the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

A soldier of the Honor Guard and the Band of the Armed Forces of Belarus at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

Participants of the dance group of the Great Military Band of Venezuela’s ‘Supreme Commander Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias’ National Bolivarian Armed Forces at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

Participants of the dance group of the Great Military Band of Venezuela’s ‘Supreme Commander Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias’ National Bolivarian Armed Forces at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

Military bands at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

Military bands at the opening ceremony of the ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival 2022.

A firework display during the opening ceremony of the 'Spasskaya Tower' International Military Music Festival 2022.

A firework display during the opening ceremony of the 'Spasskaya Tower' International Military Music Festival 2022.

