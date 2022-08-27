https://sputniknews.com/20220827/the-one-and-only-the-15th-spasskaya-tower-festival-starts-in-moscow-1100068407.html

The One and Only: The 15th 'Spasskaya Tower' Festival Starts in Moscow

The ‘Spasskaya Tower’ International Military Music Festival is unique in its kind. According to the established tradition, the festival began in the historical... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

It is impossible to imagine a more beautiful location for military bands to compete for the love and applause of an audience. The festival's program includes military, classical, folk and various other styles of music, a parade of military bands and dance shows, as well as demonstration performances with weapons, lasers and pyrotechnics.This year’s participants include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Egypt, Thailand and Venezuela. As usual, the festival will be held in the parks of the Russian capital in addition to the main stage. One of the year’s principal and most memorable international cultural events will last from August 24 to September 4.

