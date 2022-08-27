https://sputniknews.com/20220827/suspension-of-all-india-football-federation-lifted---fifa-1100049934.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is lifting the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF)... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," FIFA said in a Saturday statement.According to the release, the decision was made after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated.Earlier in August, FIFA said that AIFF’s suspension would only be lifted once the AIFF administration regains full control of the Indian football federation's daily affairs.

