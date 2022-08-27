https://sputniknews.com/20220827/six-flags-roller-coaster-malfunctions-causing-injuries-1100050159.html

Six Flags Roller Coaster Malfunctions Causing Injuries

The El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey, has been shut down after it malfunctioned Thursday evening.The thrilling ride injured at least 14 people, five of whom had to be treated at a nearby hospital, a Six Flags spokesperson said. Several patrons reported back pain, as well as neck pain, and one individual reportedly bit their tongue.Towards the end of the ride, passengers experienced a bump that one loyal Six Flags patron, who says El Toro is her “favorite coaster in the park,” described was like hitting a pothole.Six Flags says that those who were being treated at the hospital have since been released.This isn’t the first time El Toro has malfunctioned.In February of this year, Six Flags was fined by the state of New Jersey for failing to notify the Department of Community Affairs that there had been a derailment of the El Toro ride in June of 2021. The park was fined $5,000 for a failure to notify the agency.

