https://sputniknews.com/20220827/serbia-cancels-september-europride-in-belgrade-because-of-kosovo-crisis-1100070284.html

Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Because of Kosovo Crisis

Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Because of Kosovo Crisis

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian authorities have canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-27T15:56+0000

2022-08-27T15:56+0000

2022-08-27T15:57+0000

gay pride parade

serbia

kosovo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101539/21/1015392127_0:0:3008:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_5a5aba646450a605a0d2e05c2c8d9146.jpg

The president added that he never liked such manifestations, but this decision was made by the government due to the deep ongoing crisis in Kosovo and Metohija, "which is unlikely to end by October 31."Several thousand people went to the streets of Belgrade on August 14 for a rally of traditional family value supporters. The organizers said that they had received the blessing of Bishop Nikanor of Banat, who had previously publicly condemned and anathematized all the organizers and participants of the EuroPride in Belgrade.The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed. Brussels urged the sides to negotiate further, but the talks fell through.

serbia

kosovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gay pride parade, serbia, kosovo