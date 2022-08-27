https://sputniknews.com/20220827/russian-team-wins-tank-biathlon-contest-at-international-army-games-1100071086.html

Russian Team Wins 'Tank Biathlon' Contest at International Army Games

Russian Team Wins 'Tank Biathlon' Contest at International Army Games

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian tank team has won the final race of the so-called tank biathlon competition of the VIII International Army Games in the Moscow... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-27T16:30+0000

2022-08-27T16:30+0000

2022-08-27T16:30+0000

'army-2022' forum

russia

tank biathlon

army games

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100070898_0:0:3347:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_bc0f9252c786afb3bb39e95f3c629722.jpg

Russian crews finished the race in one hour, 29 minutes and 36 seconds while hitting 23 out of 24 targets.The Russian team competed with teams from Belarus, China and Uzbekistan. The second place went to the Belarusian tank operators who finished the race in one hour, 41 minutes and five seconds, hitting 19 targets. The Chinese came in third, finishing the race in one hour, 44 minutes and three seconds. The Uzbek operators finished last, in one hour, 53 minutes and 55 secondsThe Russian and Uzbek crews used Russian T-72B3 tanks, while their Chinese colleagues drove Type 96 tanks and the Belarusian operators Т-72s that were upgraded by their country's specialists.The games will conclude later today with an official ceremony at the Patriot congress and exhibition center, which will be attended by teams and military leadership from the participating countries.Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

https://sputniknews.com/20220827/international-army-games-features-tank-biathlon-final-in-moscow-1100057646.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, tank biathlon, army games