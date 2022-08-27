https://sputniknews.com/20220827/moscow-washington-pushes-japan-to-abandon-renunciation-of-war-1100062056.html

Moscow: Washington Pushes Japan to Abandon Renunciation of War

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington, through its Ambassador to Tokyo Rahm Emanuel, is openly pushing Japan to completely abandon the restrictions in the military... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Yomiuri newspaper earlier reported that the Japanese government was considering bringing the number of long-range cruise missiles in service with the country's self-defense forces to thousands amid the worsening security situation in the Asian region.The first long-range missiles are expected to be adopted as early as 2024, two years ahead of initial plans. With this regard, the Japanese Defense Ministry plans to create a system of investment support for companies fulfilling defense orders, which will be included in the draft budget for the 2023 fiscal year.Earlier in August, Yomiuri reported that the Japanese government was also considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system, which is capable of intercepting air attacks. The new destroyers will operate in the Sea of Japan on an ongoing basis to monitor possible North Korean missile launches, according to the media outlet.

