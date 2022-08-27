https://sputniknews.com/20220827/mexicos-imports-from-russia-up-20-in-first-half-of-2022---bank-of-mexico-1100049042.html
Mexico’s Imports From Russia Up 20% in First Half of 2022 - Bank of Mexico
Mexico’s Imports From Russia Up 20% in First Half of 2022 - Bank of Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico imported goods from Russia worth $1.193 billion in January-June of this year, according to the latest figures from the Bank of... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T01:29+0000
2022-08-27T01:29+0000
2022-08-27T01:29+0000
americas
mexico
russia
imports
fertilizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104556/02/1045560247_0:46:3477:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_7aa4bebb4fe3d6e8892aa94a765be671.jpg
In June, the volume of imports from Russia exceeded $275 million, which is the second highest figure in Mexico’s history (the country purchased more from Russia only in May 2021: $283.9 million).In the first half of 2022, Mexico’s volume of imports from Russia amounted to $1.193 billion, according to the Bank of Mexico. This is 20.85% more than last year's figure ($987.6 million).Russia is the main international supplier of fertilizers to Mexico with a share of about a quarter of all imports of nitrogen and mixed nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizers. Other important imports from Russia include rolled steel, aluminum and synthetic rubber.
americas
mexico
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104556/02/1045560247_372:0:3103:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b35eb2b425c1e135c722f56178ed41c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mexico, russia, imports, fertilizer
mexico, russia, imports, fertilizer
Mexico’s Imports From Russia Up 20% in First Half of 2022 - Bank of Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico imported goods from Russia worth $1.193 billion in January-June of this year, according to the latest figures from the Bank of Mexico.
In June, the volume of imports from Russia exceeded $275 million, which is the second highest figure in Mexico’s history (the country purchased more from Russia only in May 2021: $283.9 million).
In the first half of 2022, Mexico’s volume of imports from Russia amounted to $1.193 billion, according to the Bank of Mexico. This is 20.85% more than last year's figure ($987.6 million).
Russia is the main international supplier of fertilizers to Mexico with a share of about a quarter of all imports of nitrogen and mixed nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizers. Other important imports from Russia include rolled steel, aluminum and synthetic rubber.