Mexico’s Imports From Russia Up 20% in First Half of 2022 - Bank of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico imported goods from Russia worth $1.193 billion in January-June of this year, according to the latest figures from the Bank of... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

In June, the volume of imports from Russia exceeded $275 million, which is the second highest figure in Mexico’s history (the country purchased more from Russia only in May 2021: $283.9 million).In the first half of 2022, Mexico’s volume of imports from Russia amounted to $1.193 billion, according to the Bank of Mexico. This is 20.85% more than last year's figure ($987.6 million).Russia is the main international supplier of fertilizers to Mexico with a share of about a quarter of all imports of nitrogen and mixed nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizers. Other important imports from Russia include rolled steel, aluminum and synthetic rubber.

