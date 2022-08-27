https://sputniknews.com/20220827/meta-has-reached-a-preliminary-settlement-in-the-cambridge-analytica-lawsuit-1100073056.html
Meta has Reached a Preliminary Settlement in the Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
In 2018, it was revealed that Meta*, then Facebook, had shared the personal data of millions of Facebook users with third-party vendors, including Cambridge... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
Meta has reached a preliminary settlement in the Cambridge Analytica lawsuit, the details are unknown at this time.Court filings released Friday night show that lawyers from both sides asked the judge presiding over the case to pause proceedings while the two sides hammer out the details of a written settlement.Meta, the parent company that owns Facebook and was known simply as Facebook at the time, was sued in 2018 after it was revealed that the UK analytics firm Cambridge Analytica accessed the data of over 87 million users, a violation of consumer privacy regulations.Cambridge Analytica has been linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.Facebook argued that its policies were outlined in its user agreements and that no one who puts their personal information on a social media website should expect that data to remain private.It was revealed last month that Meta Chief Operating Officer Mark Zuckerberg was going to be called to testify and may have had to answer questions for up to six hours. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg was also set to testify; their depositions were scheduled for September 20.Meta has declined to comment on the settlement.*Meta is a company banned in Russia
