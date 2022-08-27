International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LPR Interior Ministry Official Says He Survived Assassination Attempt
LPR Interior Ministry Official Says He Survived Assassination Attempt
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - A Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Interior Ministry official Vitaly Kiselev tells Sputnik that he has survived an assassination attempt. 27.08.2022
He specified that the assassination attempt occurred in central Lugansk, but refused to provide any further details.Kiselev stressed that Kiev has been extensively relying on "terrorist methods of warfare," and recalled that attempts have been made to murder the mayors of Melitopol, Mariupol, Zaporozhye, and Lisichansk.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
LPR Interior Ministry Official Says He Survived Assassination Attempt

04:47 GMT 27.08.2022
