https://sputniknews.com/20220827/lpr-interior-ministry-official-says-he-survived-assassination-attempt-1100050669.html

LPR Interior Ministry Official Says He Survived Assassination Attempt

LPR Interior Ministry Official Says He Survived Assassination Attempt

LUGANSK (Sputnik) - A Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Interior Ministry official Vitaly Kiselev tells Sputnik that he has survived an assassination attempt. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-27T04:47+0000

2022-08-27T04:47+0000

2022-08-27T04:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

lpr

assassination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19271/06/192710670_0:219:2943:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_71b84d0c7fa5a25b34afe2c58060835a.jpg

He specified that the assassination attempt occurred in central Lugansk, but refused to provide any further details.Kiselev stressed that Kiev has been extensively relying on "terrorist methods of warfare," and recalled that attempts have been made to murder the mayors of Melitopol, Mariupol, Zaporozhye, and Lisichansk.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lpr, assassination