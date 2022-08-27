LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells DPR 54 Times Over Past Day, Donetsk Authorities Say

Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine back in February, amid the intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Putin stated that Moscow aims to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass, noting that Kiev's actions there amount to genocide.
On Friday, Kiev's forces cut the last power line connecting Ukraine to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - the biggest NPP in Europe, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March. This comes after multiple attacks against the facility, carried out by Ukrainian troops, as they targeted the NPP with heavy artillery fire.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that Ukraine plans to conduct a false flag operation and provoke a major disaster in order to pin the blame on Russia afterwards.
Five Civilians, Including Two Children Killed by HIMARS Rocket Strike in Zaporozhye Region
07:49 GMT 27.08.2022
Ombudswoman: DPR Confirms Death of US Mercenary Alan Joshua, Ready to Transfer Body to His Family
DPR Ombudswoman Daria Moroz confirmed that militia forces had retrieved the body of an American citizen named Joshua [Jones], who came to fight for Ukraine in Donbass. Moroz said that the Tennessean had been left by retreating Ukrainian soldiers after clashes near the settlement of Egorovka in the DPR.
She noted that the US authorities and UN human rights organizations had been notified about his death, and that Donetsk is ready to send his body to the family.
07:16 GMT 27.08.2022
Ukraine Continues to Shell City Where Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Located – Local Authorities