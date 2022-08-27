LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells DPR 54 Times Over Past Day, Donetsk Authorities Say

Ombudswoman: DPR Confirms Death of US Mercenary Alan Joshua, Ready to Transfer Body to His Family

DPR Ombudswoman Daria Moroz confirmed that militia forces had retrieved the body of an American citizen named Joshua [Jones], who came to fight for Ukraine in Donbass. Moroz said that the Tennessean had been left by retreating Ukrainian soldiers after clashes near the settlement of Egorovka in the DPR.

She noted that the US authorities and UN human rights organizations had been notified about his death, and that Donetsk is ready to send his body to the family.