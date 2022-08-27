International
Breaking News: Ukraine Continues to Shell City Where Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Located – Local Authorities
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/live-updates-ukraine-shells-dpr-54-times-over-past-day-donetsk-authorities-say-1100051986.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells DPR 54 Times Over Past Day, Donetsk Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells DPR 54 Times Over Past Day, Donetsk Authorities Say
Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine back in February, amid the intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T06:45+0000
2022-08-27T06:45+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
dpr
lpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_0:132:3170:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a61daa07824fbf56102d6eb6e6fcfe.jpg
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b215b723af0ba6c0243ddb79503aec69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, dpr, lpr, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, donbass, dpr, lpr, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells DPR 54 Times Over Past Day, Donetsk Authorities Say

06:45 GMT 27.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine back in February, amid the intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Putin stated that Moscow aims to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass, noting that Kiev's actions there amount to genocide.
On Friday, Kiev's forces cut the last power line connecting Ukraine to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - the biggest NPP in Europe, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March. This comes after multiple attacks against the facility, carried out by Ukrainian troops, as they targeted the NPP with heavy artillery fire.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that Ukraine plans to conduct a false flag operation and provoke a major disaster in order to pin the blame on Russia afterwards.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:03 GMT 27.08.2022
Five Civilians, Including Two Children Killed by HIMARS Rocket Strike in Zaporozhye Region
07:49 GMT 27.08.2022
Ombudswoman: DPR Confirms Death of US Mercenary Alan Joshua, Ready to Transfer Body to His Family
DPR Ombudswoman Daria Moroz confirmed that militia forces had retrieved the body of an American citizen named Joshua [Jones], who came to fight for Ukraine in Donbass. Moroz said that the Tennessean had been left by retreating Ukrainian soldiers after clashes near the settlement of Egorovka in the DPR.
She noted that the US authorities and UN human rights organizations had been notified about his death, and that Donetsk is ready to send his body to the family.
07:16 GMT 27.08.2022
Ukraine Continues to Shell City Where Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Located – Local Authorities
Zaporozhye NPP. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
Ukraine Continues to Shell City Where Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Located – Local Authorities
07:19 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала