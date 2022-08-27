https://sputniknews.com/20220827/international-army-games-features-tank-biathlon-final-in-moscow-1100057646.html
International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
The tank biathlon has been held since 2013, and this year it is part of the International Army Games 2022.
Crews from Russia, China, Belarus and Uzbekistan are competing in the final race, where tanks must complete an obstacle course in the shortest time possible while shooting at various targets.
International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
12:02 GMT 27.08.2022 (Updated: 12:06 GMT 27.08.2022)
The tank biathlon has been held since 2013, and this year it is part of the International Army Games 2022.
Sputnik is live from the Alabino training ground in Moscow, where the final for the tank biathlon is held. Crews from Russia, China, Belarus and Uzbekistan are competing in the final race, where tanks must complete an obstacle course in the shortest time possible while shooting at various targets.
