International
Live Video: International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/international-army-games-features-tank-biathlon-final-in-moscow-1100057646.html
International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
The tank biathlon has been held since 2013, and this year it is part of the International Army Games 2022. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T12:02+0000
2022-08-27T12:06+0000
military
russia
tank
tank biathlon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105599/59/1055995922_0:106:3267:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_d78b014e83006b5c6e6c129c45453325.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Alabino training ground in Moscow, where the final for the tank biathlon is held. Crews from Russia, China, Belarus and Uzbekistan are competing in the final race, where tanks must complete an obstacle course in the shortest time possible while shooting at various targets.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
International Army Games Features Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
International Army Games Features Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
2022-08-27T12:02+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105599/59/1055995922_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_397f4df6b30153380097cd47995b22ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tank, tank biathlon, видео
russia, tank, tank biathlon, видео

International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow

12:02 GMT 27.08.2022 (Updated: 12:06 GMT 27.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankTank biathlon at the International Army Games 2017, Moscow Region
Tank biathlon at the International Army Games 2017, Moscow Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
The tank biathlon has been held since 2013, and this year it is part of the International Army Games 2022.
Sputnik is live from the Alabino training ground in Moscow, where the final for the tank biathlon is held. Crews from Russia, China, Belarus and Uzbekistan are competing in the final race, where tanks must complete an obstacle course in the shortest time possible while shooting at various targets.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала