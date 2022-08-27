https://sputniknews.com/20220827/international-army-games-features-tank-biathlon-final-in-moscow-1100057646.html

International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow

The tank biathlon has been held since 2013, and this year it is part of the International Army Games 2022. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Alabino training ground in Moscow, where the final for the tank biathlon is held. Crews from Russia, China, Belarus and Uzbekistan are competing in the final race, where tanks must complete an obstacle course in the shortest time possible while shooting at various targets.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

