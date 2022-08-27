https://sputniknews.com/20220827/indian-students-who-were-forced-to-remove-underwear-at-exam-allowed-to-retake-examination-1100051601.html
Indian Students Who Were Forced to Remove Underwear at Exam Allowed to Retake Examination
The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it will re-conduct the NEET for female candidates who were asked to remove their underwear before the exam in July.The exam will be held on September 4th, the NTA wrote in an email to students.A controversy erupted when female security personnel posted at an examination center in Kerala's Kollam district asked female candidates to remove their undergarments -- bras, as well as panties, or they would not be allowed to take the exam.The decision to re-do the test was announced after female students alleged that the incident had caused emotional distress and mental torment, preventing them from being able to take the exam comfortably. Many parents had also alleged that ill-treatment had affected the performance of students who had been preparing for the exam.After the examination, the father of a girl who had appeared for the medical exam lodged a police complaint, saying that many students were forced to remove their undergarments and keep them in a storeroom.On 21 July, police arrested the seven who were accused; bail was later posted for all of them.Meanwhile, the incident caused a massive uproar; the Human Rights Commission and National Commission for women also sought a detailed investigation of the matter.As per the NTA guidelines, no metallic object is allowed inside the examination hall. However, while screening, if a "metallic object is found on the shoulder" of a girl student, she can appear for the exam.
