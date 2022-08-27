https://sputniknews.com/20220827/go-away-meghan-duchess-of-sussex-slammed-over-heater-incident-during-south-africa-visit-1100068015.html

'Go Away, Meghan': Duchess of Sussex Slammed Over Heater Incident During South Africa Visit

In podcast earlier this week, Meghan Markle underscored that even though she was upset about the incident with a defective heater in her son Archie's room when... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

South African netizens have reacted angrily to Meghan Markle’s recent revelations about an apparent fire that broke out in the nursery where her son Archie was staying during the Sussexes’ tour of South Africa in 2019.Markle told tennis star Serena Williams in her new podcast that although the then four-months-old Archie was not in the room in Cape Town when a heater began to smoke, the incident left the Duchess of Sussex “shaken” and “in tears”.Most South Africans, however, declined to sympathize with the royal, posting critical remarks and trending #VoetsekMeghan, an offensive term meaning “go away”, on Twitter.Another argued that “As a South African living in the UK I have unique view of exactly how much Meghan Markle is disliked.” According to the netizen, “The UK hates her. And now South Africa hates her too. It’s incredible how one person can piss off entire countries but she's done it.”UK media cited unnamed sources as defending the Duchess of Sussex over the incident, which they said would have understandably caused concern to any parent. The Sussexes were subsequently moved to different accommodation as their tour of South Africa continued.The couple left the UK in March 2020 to relocate to the United States, where they decided to start a "simple life" in a posh mansion with their son Archie, who was joined by his sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021. The move outraged Brits, with critics accusing the couple of greed and abandoning the family.

