Erdogan Holds Phone Talks With Aliyev, Discusses Baku Gaining Control Over Lachin - Ankara
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, expressing his pleasure over... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, expressing his pleasure over Azerbaijan gaining control over the Karabakh city of Lachin, the Turkish president's office said on Saturday.
Aliyev announced on Friday that Lachin is under Baku's control and Azerbaijan's armed forces are stationed in the city. Earlier in the week, Ani Babayan, an assistant to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, told Sputnik that representatives of the commission on the delimitation of the interstate border between Armenia and Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Moscow on August 30
"President [Erdogan] spoke by phone with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. The call addressed the Turkiye-Azerbaijan relations and regional developments," the office tweeted, adding that "President Erdogan expressed his pleasure and extended his congratulations since Azerbaijan took control of the city of Lachin as well as the villages of Zabukh and Sus yesterday."
The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of a protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a complete cease fire and prisoner exchange. The Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region since then to oversee the implementation of the truce.