Erdogan Holds Phone Talks With Aliyev, Discusses Baku Gaining Control Over Lachin - Ankara

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, expressing his pleasure over... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

Aliyev announced on Friday that Lachin is under Baku's control and Azerbaijan's armed forces are stationed in the city. Earlier in the week, Ani Babayan, an assistant to Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, told Sputnik that representatives of the commission on the delimitation of the interstate border between Armenia and Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Moscow on August 30The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of a protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a complete cease fire and prisoner exchange. The Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region since then to oversee the implementation of the truce.

