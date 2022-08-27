https://sputniknews.com/20220827/energy-crisis-in-europe-covert-campaigns--meta-propaganda-primary-polls-and-exodus-from-haiti--1100043509.html

Energy Crisis in Europe, Covert Campaigns & Meta Propaganda, Primary Polls and Exodus From Haiti
2022-08-27

Energy Crisis in Europe, Covert Campaigns & Meta Propaganda, Primary Polls and Exodus From Haiti

Dr. Kenneth Surin, Political and foreign affairs analyst. Professor Emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University joins the show to talk about the state of the energy crisis in Europe. In the meantime, workers are striking over stagnant wages as inflation in the UK is over 10% already and might reach 13%, according to the Bank of England. Royal Mail workers, dockworkers and railway workers have been striking or are planning major work stoppages to call for wages that reflect the new cost of living.Joe Lauria, Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News and author of "How I Lost By Hillary Clinton” joins the show to talk about covert campaigns on social media platforms. A recent story from the Stanford Internet Observatory and Graphika finds that, “a series of covert campaigns over a period of almost five years” pushed pro-Western misinformation on Twitter, Facebook and five other social media platforms. The operations targeted people living in Central Asia and the Middle East.” This is exactly what the United States has accused Russia of doing for years now. Then the Misfits and Lauria talk about the redacted FBI Mar-a-Lago affidavit released on Friday.Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential nominee of the Green Party and he’s the National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace joins the show to talk politics. The Misfits and Baraka talk about the recent primary results, then they discuss the impact of the Trump and MAGA forces on Republican politics and the midterms.Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte joins the show to talk about recent protests in Haiti. Ives gives an update on conditions in Haiti - a country the US was quite happy to have attended its Summit of the Americas earlier this summer. No problems with democracy in Haiti, apparently, not like Cuba or Venezuela. Earlier this week thousands of people protested economic and social conditions in the country, and called for Prime Minister Ariel Henri to step down. Haitians have also been fleeing the country, taking dangerous boat trips to other Caribbean islands and the US.We are off for summer vacation until Tuesday September 6, 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

