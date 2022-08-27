https://sputniknews.com/20220827/corporations-rake-in-trillions-while-biden-gives-working-people-crumbs-1100044819.html

Corporations Rake in Trillions While Biden Gives Working People Crumbs

2022-08-27T09:51+0000

2022-08-27T09:51+0000

2022-08-27T09:51+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mia, member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss ongoing war drills conducted jointly by the US and south Korea rehearsing an invasion of north Korea, how these drills fit into the broader US strategy of the Pivot to Asia and the growing cold war drive against China, the resistance to these drills by the movement of south Koreans against the American occupation of the peninsula, and the culpability of the administration of Yoon Suk-yeol in inflaming tensions with north Korea and playing into the US neo-cold-war strategy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Simon Tesfamariam, executive director of the New Africa Institute to discuss the breaking of a ceasefire by the TPLF in Ethiopia and the ongoing attempts at regime change in Ethiopia, why the TPLF is attempting to bring the peace process out of the African Union and involve western states, what the prospects for peace are now that fighting has renewed, and why the TPLF’s demands are making the prospects for peace virtually impossible.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss ongoing issues with name, image, and likeness deals and the largely unregulated market for them, some of the seemingly predatory deals that collegiate players are encouraged to sign because of the lack of regulation, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent comments absurdly claiming that minor league baseball players make a living wage despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and why the poverty wages paid to minor league players do not match up to the amount of time players are working.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss reports detailing outrageous profits made by corporations at the expense of poor and working people and the refusal of the government to provide any sort of relief, censorship by big tech and why transparency won’t solve the root causes of censorship, the history of the labor movement and its role in revolutionary politics today, and Joe Biden’s rising polling numbers following his recent decisions to give crumbs to working and poor people after nearly two years of inaction.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

