International
Live Video: International Army Games Feature Tank Biathlon Final in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/angolan-opposition-rejects-general-election-results-1100063682.html
Angolan Opposition Rejects General Election Results
Angolan Opposition Rejects General Election Results
Angola held general elections on August 24, with the national Electoral Commission announcing preliminary data suggested that the ruling People's Movement for... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T13:04+0000
2022-08-27T13:04+0000
africa
angola
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100063509_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_39ae3836e1a3711c3c1e168f02086d11.jpg
The Angolan opposition refuses to recognize the results of the general elections in the country and demands that an independent commission be set up to verify the results, Adalberto Costa Junior, leader of the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) party. Costa Junior claimed that the process was marred by counting irregularities.The Electoral Commission announced preliminary data after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), won with 51.07% of the vote. According to the legislation, the leader of the party winning the most seats automatically becomes the President of the Republic. Thus, the current head of state, Joao Lourenco, won his second consecutive five-year term. The MPLA has been in power since Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
angola
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100063509_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bd0ea36529e71a2cc6a86cd6ee4b127.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
angola, elections
angola, elections

Angolan Opposition Rejects General Election Results

13:04 GMT 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN WESSELSLeader of the opposition party, The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola(UNITA), Adalberto Costa Junior (C), arrives to vote, at a polling station in Luanda on August 24, 2022.
Leader of the opposition party, The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola(UNITA), Adalberto Costa Junior (C), arrives to vote, at a polling station in Luanda on August 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN WESSELS
Subscribe
International
India
Angola held general elections on August 24, with the national Electoral Commission announcing preliminary data suggested that the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) had won the vote.
The Angolan opposition refuses to recognize the results of the general elections in the country and demands that an independent commission be set up to verify the results, Adalberto Costa Junior, leader of the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) party. Costa Junior claimed that the process was marred by counting irregularities.
The Electoral Commission announced preliminary data after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), won with 51.07% of the vote.
According to the legislation, the leader of the party winning the most seats automatically becomes the President of the Republic. Thus, the current head of state, Joao Lourenco, won his second consecutive five-year term.
The MPLA has been in power since Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала