Angolan Opposition Rejects General Election Results
The Angolan opposition refuses to recognize the results of the general elections in the country and demands that an independent commission be set up to verify the results, Adalberto Costa Junior, leader of the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) party. Costa Junior claimed that the process was marred by counting irregularities.The Electoral Commission announced preliminary data after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), won with 51.07% of the vote. According to the legislation, the leader of the party winning the most seats automatically becomes the President of the Republic. Thus, the current head of state, Joao Lourenco, won his second consecutive five-year term. The MPLA has been in power since Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
