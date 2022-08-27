https://sputniknews.com/20220827/angola-wants-to-hold-meeting-of-military-technical-commission-with-russia-in-near-future-1100053260.html

Angola Wants to Hold Meeting of Military-Technical Commission With Russia in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Angola would like to hold a meeting of the joint commission on military-technical cooperation with Russia in the near future in order to...

africa

angola

russia

military & intelligence

The ambassador recalled that the existing draft program of military cooperation for a five-year period initially covered the period from 2019 to 2024, but a new meeting of the commission was not held due to the pandemic, and the deadlines were shifted to 2021-2026.According to the ambassador, the meeting of the commission is planned to be held in Angola, readiness for which is needed from the Russian side.

