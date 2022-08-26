https://sputniknews.com/20220826/watch-infiltration-attempt-foiled-at-indian-pakistani-border-1100013505.html

WATCH: Infiltration Attempt Foiled at Indian-Pakistani Border

WATCH: Infiltration Attempt Foiled at Indian-Pakistani Border

After receiving specific input from the intelligence agencies, the Indian Army launched an operation and conducted multiple ambushes, conducting intensive...

The Indian Army on Thursday killed three Pakistani militants who were trying to infiltrate into India in the Uri sector, Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.A large stash of arms and ammunition, including AK rifles and one M-16 rifle, were recovered from them.The militants were captured on surveillance camera trying to cross over to the Indian part of the Line of Control (LoC).This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in last three days on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC) which divides it from Pakistan.

