https://sputniknews.com/20220826/watch-infiltration-attempt-foiled-at-indian-pakistani-border-1100013505.html
WATCH: Infiltration Attempt Foiled at Indian-Pakistani Border
WATCH: Infiltration Attempt Foiled at Indian-Pakistani Border
After receiving specific input from the intelligence agencies, the Indian Army launched an operation and conducted multiple ambushes, conducting intensive... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T09:36+0000
2022-08-26T09:36+0000
2022-08-26T09:36+0000
india
indian army
infiltration
infiltrator
infiltration
terrorist
terrorist
terrorist attack
terrorist groups
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016043_0:92:3073:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_e0af3abbe1ed61dc9321fa1b03f7f436.jpg
The Indian Army on Thursday killed three Pakistani militants who were trying to infiltrate into India in the Uri sector, Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.A large stash of arms and ammunition, including AK rifles and one M-16 rifle, were recovered from them.The militants were captured on surveillance camera trying to cross over to the Indian part of the Line of Control (LoC).This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in last three days on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC) which divides it from Pakistan.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016043_22:0:2753:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f38919186fe32277548be72e07d14161.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
indian army, infiltration, infiltrator, infiltration, terrorist, terrorist, terrorist attack, terrorist groups
indian army, infiltration, infiltrator, infiltration, terrorist, terrorist, terrorist attack, terrorist groups
WATCH: Infiltration Attempt Foiled at Indian-Pakistani Border
After receiving specific input from the intelligence agencies, the Indian Army launched an operation and conducted multiple ambushes, conducting intensive electronic surveillance in the suspected areas to trap the infiltrators, a defense officer told Indian media.
The Indian Army on Thursday killed three Pakistani militants who were trying to infiltrate into India in the Uri sector, Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
A large stash of arms and ammunition, including AK rifles and one M-16 rifle, were recovered from them.
The militants were captured on surveillance camera trying to cross over to the Indian part of the Line of Control (LoC).
This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in last three days on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC) which divides it from Pakistan.