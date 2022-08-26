International
BREAKING: Australian Embassy Car Blown Up by Land Mine in Baghdad, Report Says
India
WATCH: Infiltration Attempt Foiled at Indian-Pakistani Border
The Indian Army on Thursday killed three Pakistani militants who were trying to infiltrate into India in the Uri sector, Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.A large stash of arms and ammunition, including AK rifles and one M-16 rifle, were recovered from them.The militants were captured on surveillance camera trying to cross over to the Indian part of the Line of Control (LoC).This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in last three days on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC) which divides it from Pakistan.
WATCH: Infiltration Attempt Foiled at Indian-Pakistani Border

Indian army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India
After receiving specific input from the intelligence agencies, the Indian Army launched an operation and conducted multiple ambushes, conducting intensive electronic surveillance in the suspected areas to trap the infiltrators, a defense officer told Indian media.
The Indian Army on Thursday killed three Pakistani militants who were trying to infiltrate into India in the Uri sector, Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
A large stash of arms and ammunition, including AK rifles and one M-16 rifle, were recovered from them.
The militants were captured on surveillance camera trying to cross over to the Indian part of the Line of Control (LoC).
This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in last three days on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC) which divides it from Pakistan.
