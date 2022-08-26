https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-navy-needs-to-be-ready-to-fight-china-by-2027-if-necessary-commanding-admiral-says-1100021945.html

US Navy Needs to Be Ready to Fight China by 2027 if Necessary, Commanding Admiral Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US navy needs to be prepared to fight China by 2027, although its current growth and modernization plans will not be completed until... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

He described China's behavior in the Western Pacific as "fairly aggressive."Current plans called for the US navy to reach a target size of 355 manned and 150 unmanned vessels by 2040, but Gilday warned that the navy had to be prepared to fight a war in the Pacific within five years from now.China remained the main threat that the navy had to face, Gilday reiterated.

