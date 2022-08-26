International
US Monkeypox Case Count Rises to Nearly 17,000, Up 25% From Last Week - CDC
US Monkeypox Case Count Rises to Nearly 17,000, Up 25% From Last Week - CDC
26.08.2022
"As of August 25, over 46,700 cases have been detected globally in 98 countries. In the United States, there have been nearly 17,000 cases of monkeypox identified across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a virtual press briefing.On August 18, the CDC had identified more than 13,500 cases of monkeypox, but now that number is at 16,926, according to data posted on the CDC's website.Head of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Dawn O'Connell noted that this week the authorities have shipped up to 240,000 vaccine doses.
US Monkeypox Case Count Rises to Nearly 17,000, Up 25% From Last Week - CDC

20:38 GMT 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVANDr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004
Dr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVAN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US has now identified about 17,000 monkeypox cases across the country, up about 25 percent from a week ago, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed on Friday.
"As of August 25, over 46,700 cases have been detected globally in 98 countries. In the United States, there have been nearly 17,000 cases of monkeypox identified across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a virtual press briefing.
On August 18, the CDC had identified more than 13,500 cases of monkeypox, but now that number is at 16,926, according to data posted on the CDC's website.
SEATTLE, WA - JULY 12: A swab that tested positive for the Monkeypox virus is seen at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory on July 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
Americas
US Registers Largest Global Rise in Monkeypox Cases as Disease Spreads to All 50 States
23 August, 04:48 GMT
Head of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Dawn O’Connell noted that this week the authorities have shipped up to 240,000 vaccine doses.
"Looking ahead, we anticipate another 150,000 vials of vaccine, which represents over 750,000 as early as late September," she said.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the weekly monkeypox incidence fell by over 20% globally last week despite an increase in cases in North and South America.
