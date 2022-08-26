International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-industry-failing-to-deliver-warships-at-rate-navy-needs---admiral-1100007964.html
US Industry Failing to Deliver Warships at Rate Navy Needs - Admiral
US Industry Failing to Deliver Warships at Rate Navy Needs - Admiral
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US domestic industrial base is still falling far short of delivering new warships and keeping up a sufficient rate of tempo on the... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T01:00+0000
2022-08-26T01:00+0000
military
us navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96211c3f0c5288475dc1c5c8268ce44.jpg
“There is a laser focus on industry to improve," Gilday said at a podcast meeting on Thursday. "I remain optimistic about the path we are on. [But] I am not satisfied where we are. We have an industrial capacity that is limited."The domestic ship building base needed to increase its speed of building and completing warships in order to build the hybrid force of 355 manned warships and 150 unmanned ones that the Navy wanted to field by 2040, Gilday said.On levels of maintenance too, "We are not satisfied with where we are now," Gilday also said.It will currently take 20 budget cycles of assured funding to grow the Navy to the full size of manned and unmanned warships that it needed to build, Gilday added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_509:0:3240:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca009b4551a31227655a8b28dc8bec9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy
us navy

US Industry Failing to Deliver Warships at Rate Navy Needs - Admiral

01:00 GMT 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Donald HolbertIn this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
In this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US domestic industrial base is still falling far short of delivering new warships and keeping up a sufficient rate of tempo on the existing fleet that the US Navy needs, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Michael Gilday told an audience at the Heritage Foundation.
“There is a laser focus on industry to improve," Gilday said at a podcast meeting on Thursday. "I remain optimistic about the path we are on. [But] I am not satisfied where we are. We have an industrial capacity that is limited."
The domestic ship building base needed to increase its speed of building and completing warships in order to build the hybrid force of 355 manned warships and 150 unmanned ones that the Navy wanted to field by 2040, Gilday said.
“We need to get to [delivering] three destroyers a year instead of 1.5,” he said.
On levels of maintenance too, "We are not satisfied with where we are now," Gilday also said.
It will currently take 20 budget cycles of assured funding to grow the Navy to the full size of manned and unmanned warships that it needed to build, Gilday added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала