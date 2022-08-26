https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-industry-failing-to-deliver-warships-at-rate-navy-needs---admiral-1100007964.html

US Industry Failing to Deliver Warships at Rate Navy Needs - Admiral

“There is a laser focus on industry to improve," Gilday said at a podcast meeting on Thursday. "I remain optimistic about the path we are on. [But] I am not satisfied where we are. We have an industrial capacity that is limited."The domestic ship building base needed to increase its speed of building and completing warships in order to build the hybrid force of 355 manned warships and 150 unmanned ones that the Navy wanted to field by 2040, Gilday said.On levels of maintenance too, "We are not satisfied with where we are now," Gilday also said.It will currently take 20 budget cycles of assured funding to grow the Navy to the full size of manned and unmanned warships that it needed to build, Gilday added.

