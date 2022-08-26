https://sputniknews.com/20220826/ukraines-security-service-uses-musks-starlink-to-track-russian-troops-detained-sbu-informant-says-1100040946.html

Ukraine's Security Service Uses Musk's Starlink to Track Russian Troops, Detained SBU Informant Says

MELITOPOL (Sputnik) - The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been using Elon Musk's low-orbit satellite internet constellation Starlink to monitor the... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

In late February, Musk announced that the Starlink internet provider became operational in Ukraine, adding that thousands of terminals for internet access were en route. Upon arrival, these terminals were distributed among the military, the SBU, and senior Kiev officials.According to Yuri Samofal, a former employee of the Mikhailovsky village council in the Zaporozhye region, who had been detained by the Russian military, he was acting at the orders of an SBU agent and a former chairman of the Mikhailovsky village council, Vladimir Rykun.An employee of a Russian law-enforcement agency told Sputnik that Rykun and Bogdan Starokon, another SBU agent and former head of the Vasylivka district, attempted to install another Starlink access terminal in one of the grocery stores in the Dneprorudnoe city of the Zaporozhye region.According to other employees of the Russian law-enforcement, Rykun and Starokon had fled to the city of Zaporozhye, leaving a whole network of SBU informants in the Zaporozhye region behind. Russian agents continue to identify and arrest remaining informants.

