Suspected Gunman Arrested Over Murder of 9-Year-Old Liverpool Girl
Police in Liverpool have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a nine-year-old girl in a shooting that has shocked the city.The suspect, from the Huyton area, was arrested in an operation by armed officers on Thursday night.He was being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police on Friday on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, along with two attempted murders, in the Knotty Ash area of the city on Tuesday.Police said Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel opened her front door to witness the commotion in the street in what was Liverpool's third shooting in days.The masked gunman's target, an adult male who had by that point already been hit and wounded, then fled into her home. The masked gunman pursued the man, while Cheryl Korbel tried to shut the door in his face.The gunman then reached through the gap in the closing and fired a handgun "blind" into the residence, police said.Cheryl Korbel was shot and injured as she tried to slam the door. The same bullet passed through her wrist and struck her daughter Olivia, fatally injuring her. The gunman then fired two more shots before fleeing.The targeted man, named by local media as 35-year-old convicted burglar Joseph Nee, was arrested on Wednesday at the hospital where he was taken by two friends in a black Audi Q3 — leaving Olivia dying on the floor of her home.Nee, reportedly in a stable condition after suffering several gunshot wounds to his upper body, will be returned to prison after breaking the terms of his early release on licence.
