International
BREAKING: US Court Releases Redacted Affidavit Underpinning Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/south-sudanese-diplomat-suspended-after-dodging-rape-charges-with-diplomatic-immunity-1100038187.html
South Sudanese Diplomat Suspended After Dodging Rape Charges With Diplomatic Immunity
South Sudanese Diplomat Suspended After Dodging Rape Charges With Diplomatic Immunity
The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations protects foreign envoys from detention or arrest during their posting, but can in rare cases be waived by their... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T16:30+0000
2022-08-26T16:30+0000
new york
south sudan
arrest
diplomatic immunity
rape allegations
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100038040_0:75:1511:925_1920x0_80_0_0_e2d38464fc346330fcac464587ebe84d.jpg
South Sudan suspended one of its envoys to the United Nations as a consequence of sexual assault allegations on Thursday, claiming that it was investigating the matter.“As a government we have worked tirelessly since our inception to ensure that the rights of women and girls are protected,” the ministry added.According to the New York Post, Oliha claimed diplomatic immunity and was released after officers confirmed its validity on Monday morning.The alleged victim was taken to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where a rape test was performed, the Post noted, adding that it was unclear if the NYPD had collected a DNA sample from Oliha while in custody.The South Sudanese Foreign Ministry called it “regretful” that Juba’s relationship with Washington had been “jeopardized” by the incident.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that it was “a particular issue between the member state and the US government, but we'll keep an eye on it.”He pointed out that there has been some early misreporting on the matter and added that the person in question does directly for the UN.
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100038040_89:0:1422:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_84771a77efa083cd464184a87cbfa128.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, south sudan, arrest, diplomatic immunity, rape allegations
new york, south sudan, arrest, diplomatic immunity, rape allegations

South Sudanese Diplomat Suspended After Dodging Rape Charges With Diplomatic Immunity

16:30 GMT 26.08.2022
© Flickr / Al Jazeera EnglishFlag of South Sudan
Flag of South Sudan - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© Flickr / Al Jazeera English
Subscribe
International
India
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations protects foreign envoys from detention or arrest during their posting, but can in rare cases be waived by their home country. Still, it has been invoked to dodge responsibility for everything from petty theft to assault, tax evasion, and homicide.
South Sudan suspended one of its envoys to the United Nations as a consequence of sexual assault allegations on Thursday, claiming that it was investigating the matter.
“The leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation took the decision to immediately recall the diplomat in question, pending a full investigation from a specialized committee,” South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.
“As a government we have worked tirelessly since our inception to ensure that the rights of women and girls are protected,” the ministry added.
Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, was a lifelong diplomat assigned by South Sudan to the permanent UN mission. He was arrested on Sunday evening by New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers following a woman’s report that Oliha had raped her in her Fort George apartment.
According to the New York Post, Oliha claimed diplomatic immunity and was released after officers confirmed its validity on Monday morning.
“Whenever there’s a sexual assault like this, it’s horrible. As a law-enforcement agency, we have done all that we can do at this point,” an NYPD spokesperson told the paper.
The alleged victim was taken to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where a rape test was performed, the Post noted, adding that it was unclear if the NYPD had collected a DNA sample from Oliha while in custody.
The South Sudanese Foreign Ministry called it “regretful” that Juba’s relationship with Washington had been “jeopardized” by the incident.
“We are committed to working closely with the relevant US authorities to take the appropriate action, following the outcome of all investigations,” the ministry said.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that it was “a particular issue between the member state and the US government, but we'll keep an eye on it.”
He pointed out that there has been some early misreporting on the matter and added that the person in question does directly for the UN.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала