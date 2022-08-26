https://sputniknews.com/20220826/south-sudanese-diplomat-suspended-after-dodging-rape-charges-with-diplomatic-immunity-1100038187.html

South Sudanese Diplomat Suspended After Dodging Rape Charges With Diplomatic Immunity

South Sudanese Diplomat Suspended After Dodging Rape Charges With Diplomatic Immunity

South Sudan suspended one of its envoys to the United Nations as a consequence of sexual assault allegations on Thursday, claiming that it was investigating the matter.“As a government we have worked tirelessly since our inception to ensure that the rights of women and girls are protected,” the ministry added.According to the New York Post, Oliha claimed diplomatic immunity and was released after officers confirmed its validity on Monday morning.The alleged victim was taken to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where a rape test was performed, the Post noted, adding that it was unclear if the NYPD had collected a DNA sample from Oliha while in custody.The South Sudanese Foreign Ministry called it “regretful” that Juba’s relationship with Washington had been “jeopardized” by the incident.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that it was “a particular issue between the member state and the US government, but we'll keep an eye on it.”He pointed out that there has been some early misreporting on the matter and added that the person in question does directly for the UN.

