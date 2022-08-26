https://sputniknews.com/20220826/south-korea-japan-brazil-express-interest-in-working-with-russian-film-industry---agency-1100045440.html

South Korea, Japan, Brazil Express Interest in Working With Russian Film Industry - Agency

South Korea, Japan, Brazil Express Interest in Working With Russian Film Industry - Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian film industry is now working with countries from non-antagonistic countries and regions, including India, South Korea, Brazil...

Speaking at the Moscow International Film Festival, which opened its doors for the 44th time earlier on Friday, Shalyto said that Roskino has concluded a number of contracts. The Middle East and North Africa have expressed interest in period costume dramas, while Brazil prioritized documentaries. She also mentioned companies operating in South Asia and Dubai and expressed the hope that the South Korean market will soon open up to Russian products as well.She added that Roskino is exploring engagement with more countries from new regions with regard to business events, festivals and educational programs. Shalyto also hoped that this fall Russia will be present at Film Bazaar, the biggest film market in South Asia.She noted that the agency was focused on other geographic locations until this year but now it is looking closely into other regions due to geopolitical shifts.

