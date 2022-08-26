https://sputniknews.com/20220826/russia-and-china-launch-joint-video-exchange-project-among-leading-media-outlets-1100032698.html

Russia and China Launch Joint Video Exchange Project Among Leading Media Outlets

Russia and China Launch Joint Video Exchange Project Among Leading Media Outlets

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Russian-Chinese project on the exchange of video products between the leading media of the two countries was officially launched on... 26.08.2022

china

asia & pacific

The diplomat said that Russian and Chinese media play a huge role in the development of mutually beneficial bilateral relations, promoting comprehensive and diverse experience exchanges and helping to fully realize their competitive advantages on the international arena.The general director of the Chinese broadcaster CGTN, Fan Yun, noted in response that under the current project, CGTN closely cooperates with many Russian leading media, striving to show "the real China" to the Russian-speaking audience.The practical cooperation between China and Russia is especially important amid the serious changes taking place on the international arena, and the new content exchange project will contribute to deepening mutual understanding between the two nations and strengthening the traditional friendship between Moscow and Beijing, Fan said.CGTN is in close partnership with the Rossiya Segodnya international media agency, the parent organization to Sputnik, among other Russian media.

