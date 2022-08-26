https://sputniknews.com/20220826/queen-to-appoint-new-uk-prime-minister-in-scotland-over-health-issues---reports-1100008797.html

Queen to Appoint New UK Prime Minister in Scotland Over Health Issues - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Elizabeth II, 96, will appoint a new prime minister of the United Kingdom from Scotland at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland instead of... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

The queen is going to break her holidays to appoint the new prime minister, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, on September 6.However, Elizabeth II has firmly decided to appoint the prime minister itself despite an opportunity to let her son, Prince Charles, do that.Truss and Sunak are the two final candidates in the premiership election race, which came after outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7. The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race is taking place until early September. During the last round, all members of the party — around 200,000 people — will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.

