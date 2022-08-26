https://sputniknews.com/20220826/puerto-rico-super-pac-chief-sentenced-to-14-years-for-dark-money-scheme---us-justice-dept-1100047005.html

Puerto Rico Super PAC Chief Sentenced to 14 Years for Dark Money Scheme - US Justice Dept.

"The president and treasurer of a Super PAC was sentenced today to 14 months in prison for scheming to lie to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) about the true identities of donors," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.Fuentes-Fernandez, 62, admitted that the Super PAC raised funds to support the 2020 election campaign of a public official who was then a candidate for office in the executive branch of the government of Puerto Rico, the release said.Fuentes told prosecutors that he and others raised hundreds of thousands of dollars given to the two shell corporations and sent the majority of this money to Salvemos a Puerto Rico, the release said.One provision of the sentence is that Fuentes-Fernandez is also required to serve three years of probation while the Super PAC ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, according to the release.

