India's Modi Ranked World’s Most Popular Global Leader With 75% Rating, Outperforms Biden, Trudeau

Earlier in January 2022 and in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi topped the list of the most popular world leaders. 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked the world’s most popular leader, with 75% approval in a recent survey by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult. After Prime Minister Modi, the second and third most popular world leaders among their citizens were Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who bagged a 63% approval rating, and newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (58%). Embattled Mario Draghi of Italy also has a high approval rating of 54%. US President Joe Biden ranked fifth in the list (41%), followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau (39%) and French President Emmanuel Macron (34%).This survey was carried out between 17 and 23 August this year; it listed 22 world leaders according to popular approval at home.Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

