https://sputniknews.com/20220826/pm-modi-ranked-worlds-most-popular-global-leader-with-75-rating-outperforms-biden-trudeau-1100023286.html
India's Modi Ranked World’s Most Popular Global Leader With 75% Rating, Outperforms Biden, Trudeau
India's Modi Ranked World’s Most Popular Global Leader With 75% Rating, Outperforms Biden, Trudeau
Earlier in January 2022 and in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi topped the list of the most popular world leaders. 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T13:36+0000
2022-08-26T13:36+0000
2022-08-26T13:38+0000
india
world
leader
narendra modi
joe biden
justin trudeau
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100026857_0:172:2800:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1cda181a6c248287ffb016f39f4c67.jpg
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked the world’s most popular leader, with 75% approval in a recent survey by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult. After Prime Minister Modi, the second and third most popular world leaders among their citizens were Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who bagged a 63% approval rating, and newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (58%). Embattled Mario Draghi of Italy also has a high approval rating of 54%. US President Joe Biden ranked fifth in the list (41%), followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau (39%) and French President Emmanuel Macron (34%).This survey was carried out between 17 and 23 August this year; it listed 22 world leaders according to popular approval at home.Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100026857_78:0:2567:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_28892561c2499a9e690de91beb0d1aad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
world, leader, narendra modi, joe biden, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron
world, leader, narendra modi, joe biden, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron
India's Modi Ranked World’s Most Popular Global Leader With 75% Rating, Outperforms Biden, Trudeau
13:36 GMT 26.08.2022 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 26.08.2022)
Earlier in January 2022 and in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi topped the list of the most popular world leaders.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked the world’s most popular leader, with 75% approval in a recent survey by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult.
After Prime Minister Modi, the second and third most popular world leaders among their citizens were Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who bagged a 63% approval rating, and newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (58%).
Embattled Mario Draghi of Italy also has a high approval rating of 54%.
US President Joe Biden ranked fifth in the list (41%), followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau (39%) and French President Emmanuel Macron (34%).
This survey was carried out between 17 and 23 August this year; it listed 22 world leaders according to popular approval at home.
Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.