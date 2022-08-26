https://sputniknews.com/20220826/pakistan-inducts-china-made-multi-role-frigate-to-balance-maritime-strength-in-indian-ocean-1100037810.html

Pakistan Inducts China-Made Multi-Role Frigate to Balance Maritime Strength in Indian Ocean

The Pakistan Navy incorporated the PNS Taimur, the second of four Type 054A/P frigates developed by China, into its fleet on Friday, with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi describing the collaboration as a manifestation of the trust and cooperation that existed with Pakistan’s “time tested friends.”The first frigate of this class was inducted in January. The third ship will be launched in February next year, while the fourth and final frigate is also under construction and expected to be launched by August 2023.Addressing the ceremony, Admiral Niazi explained that the frigate is state of the art, potent and has a multipurpose platform which is crucial to counter rising maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean. Type 054A/P class frigates are equipped with air-surveillance radars and short-range ballistic missiles that can maneuver to avoid interception. The frigates are meant to redress a conventional imbalance with India.Last year, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh warned that Delhi has to remain prepared for challenges posed by Chinese-made hardware in Pakistan as it affects “a lot the security dynamics” in the Indian Ocean

