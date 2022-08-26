https://sputniknews.com/20220826/pakistan-declares-national-emergency-as-floods-push-death-toll-to-937---report-1100017515.html

Pakistan Declares National Emergency as Floods Push Death Toll to 937 - Report

Pakistan Declares National Emergency as Floods Push Death Toll to 937 - Report

According to local authorities, Pakistan saw a 241 percent jump in its monsoon deluge in August as it received 166.8 mm of rain this month, compared to 48mm... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T10:55+0000

2022-08-26T10:55+0000

2022-08-26T11:12+0000

pakistan

pakistan

emergency

floods

floods

flash floods

shehbaz sharif

balochistan

sindh province

national emergency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100020672_0:0:3093:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_df4a405d5a79c9a1ddff9256d55497b6.jpg

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has declared a national emergency in Pakistan as flooding continues to wreak havoc across the country, having already killed 937 and left 30 million people homeless, the Pakistani daily Dawn reported early Friday.According to Pakistan's disaster management agency, a total of 306 people have died in Sindh Province alone, while 234 have been killed in Balochistan Province since June 14, when the first rain-related incident was recorded. Another 185 and 165 people have been killed in Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa and Punjab Provinces, respectively.The unprecedented rise in rain showers has led to flash floods across Pakistan, especially in the south, with large parts of Sindh still submerged. Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change, stated that Prime Minister Sharif was personally overseeing rescue and relief operations and a "war room" has been made active at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the purpose. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif's cabinet called it a "climate-inducted humanitarian crisis of epic proportions." Meanwhile, Sharif appealed for help from international agencies in the hour of crisis.In 2010, Pakistan had faced similar rainfall, leading to floods in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan regions. As per official estimates, nearly 2,000 people were killed in that deluge with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experiencing large-scale devastation. More than 90 percent of the deaths reported during the 2010 floods took place in this province.On the economic front, the damages to crops and roads, railways, and other infrastructure have been pegged at $4.5 billion.

pakistan

balochistan

sindh province

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

pakistan, pakistan, emergency, floods, floods, flash floods, shehbaz sharif, balochistan, sindh province, national emergency