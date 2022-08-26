https://sputniknews.com/20220826/over-100000-uk-postal-workers-hold-decades-largest-strike-over-pay-1100031465.html

Over 100,000 UK Postal Workers Hold Decade's Largest Strike Over Pay

Over 100,000 UK Postal Workers Hold Decade's Largest Strike Over Pay

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100,000 postal workers took to the streets across the United Kingdom on Friday to protest a scanty pay raise, in what the head of... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T14:05+0000

2022-08-26T14:05+0000

2022-08-26T14:05+0000

uk

strike

postal service

postal workers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095626837_0:101:2090:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_ed9febb67e0b5f92586ab87b9cac12ba.jpg

Ward said Royal Mail workers deserved a "dignified" pay as the country heads for a cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by soaring food and fuel prices. He said the company made a record 758 million pounds ($896.5 million) in the year ending in March 2022, gave over 400 million pounds to shareholders in dividends and rewarded top executives with huge bonuses for achieving all their financial targets and then "imposed" a 2% pay raise on the workforce.Royal Mail has argued that CWU’s proposals would cost it a billion pounds while it was losing almost a million a day due to a post-pandemic drop in online shopping and a steeply declining letter market. It said more strike action was scheduled for August 31 and September 8-9.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, strike, postal service, postal workers