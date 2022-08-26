https://sputniknews.com/20220826/new-york-resident-pleads-guilty-to-giving-support-for-islamic-state---us-justice-dept-1100047533.html

New York Resident Pleads Guilty to Giving Support for Islamic State - US Justice Dept.

New York Resident Pleads Guilty to Giving Support for Islamic State - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pakistan-born US citizen and resident of New York City has entered a guilty plea to trying to send material support to the Islamic... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T23:12+0000

2022-08-26T23:12+0000

2022-08-26T23:12+0000

americas

us

islamic state

terrorism

new york city

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf7d9c5c662e9df0876b2f546f24f68.jpg

"Awais Chudhary, 22, a naturalized US citizen born in Pakistan and residing in Queens, pleaded guilty today in federal court in Brooklyn to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.According to court filings, in August 2019, after watching violent terrorist propaganda videos, Chudhary pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and began planning to carry out a knife or bomb attack, the release said.When sentenced, Chudhary will face a term of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.*The Islamic State is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, islamic state, terrorism, new york city