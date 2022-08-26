https://sputniknews.com/20220826/new-york-resident-pleads-guilty-to-giving-support-for-islamic-state---us-justice-dept-1100047533.html
New York Resident Pleads Guilty to Giving Support for Islamic State - US Justice Dept.
New York Resident Pleads Guilty to Giving Support for Islamic State - US Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pakistan-born US citizen and resident of New York City has entered a guilty plea to trying to send material support to the Islamic... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T23:12+0000
2022-08-26T23:12+0000
2022-08-26T23:12+0000
americas
us
islamic state
terrorism
new york city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf7d9c5c662e9df0876b2f546f24f68.jpg
"Awais Chudhary, 22, a naturalized US citizen born in Pakistan and residing in Queens, pleaded guilty today in federal court in Brooklyn to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.According to court filings, in August 2019, after watching violent terrorist propaganda videos, Chudhary pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and began planning to carry out a knife or bomb attack, the release said.When sentenced, Chudhary will face a term of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.*The Islamic State is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105610/42/1056104207_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_b062b64ae4af6873b9c3a1573b9a314b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, islamic state, terrorism, new york city
us, islamic state, terrorism, new york city
New York Resident Pleads Guilty to Giving Support for Islamic State - US Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pakistan-born US citizen and resident of New York City has entered a guilty plea to trying to send material support to the Islamic State* terror group, the Justice Department said.
"Awais Chudhary, 22, a naturalized US citizen born in Pakistan and residing in Queens, pleaded guilty today in federal court in Brooklyn to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.
According to court filings, in August 2019, after watching violent terrorist propaganda videos, Chudhary pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and began planning to carry out a knife or bomb attack, the release said.
"Chudhary ordered items online that he intended to use to commit a terrorist attack, including a tactical knife, a mask, gloves, and a cellphone chest and head strap. ... Chudhary was arrested as he attempted to retrieve the items from an online retailer’s locker in Queens," the release added.
When sentenced, Chudhary will face a term of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.
*The Islamic State is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia