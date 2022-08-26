https://sputniknews.com/20220826/mar-a-lago-affidavit-cdc-reorganization-food-and-fuel-crisis-in-ethiopia-and-jcpoa-negotiations-1100001714.html

Coleen Rowley, Retired FBI agent and former MPLS Legal Counsel joins the show to discuss the latest news related to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department is expected today to file a heavily redacted copy of the affidavit used to justify the search warrant on former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhardt will decide what, if anything, should be made public. The Justice Department argued last week that the redactions would likely be so heavy that the document would be meaningless, and to redact less would jeopardize the investigation against Trump. Meanwhile, a Justice Department attorney said that the affidavit contains “significant grand jury information” and that revealing it to Trump, his attorneys, or his supporters could jeopardize not only the investigation, but perhaps even the grand jury members themselves.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist joins the show to talk about proposed changes to the reorganization or the CDC and new abortion trigger laws.Nebiyu Asfaw, Co-Founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council joins the show to talk about recent development in Ethiopia. Stunning development in the war in Ethiopia over the past few days, when the World Food Program announced that Tigrayan authorities had stolen 12 food trucks with more than half a million liters of fuel that were intended to fund World Food Program operations in Tigray.Mohammad Mirandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran joins the show to talk about Iran and the JCPOA. The Defense Department announced overnight that it had launched airstrikes on two separate bases in Syria, killing at least two fighters linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The bombing was in retaliation for a failed Iranian rocket attack on a US base in Syria, which in turn was in retaliation for a rocket attack on a US base in Syria on August 15. These tit-for-tat operations come in the midst of what appears to be real progress between Iran and the United States on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

