Lukashenko Says Belarusian Aircraft Re-Equipped for Carrying Nuclear Weapons
Lukashenko Says Belarusian Aircraft Re-Equipped for Carrying Nuclear Weapons
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian aircraft has been re-equipped so that they can carry nuclear weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday. 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
Belarus is ready to adequately respond to threats from the West, the president added.
belarus, alexander lukashenko, nuclear weapons
belarus, alexander lukashenko, nuclear weapons

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Aircraft Re-Equipped for Carrying Nuclear Weapons

11:15 GMT 26.08.2022
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian aircraft has been re-equipped so that they can carry nuclear weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"Once we with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said in St. Petersburg that we would also re-equip Belarusian Su-24 aircraft so that they can carry nuclear weapons ... Everything is ready," Lukashenko told reporters, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Belarus is ready to adequately respond to threats from the West, the president added.
