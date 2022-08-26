https://sputniknews.com/20220826/lukashenko-says-belarusian-aircraft-re-equipped-for-carrying-nuclear-weapons-1100021741.html
Lukashenko Says Belarusian Aircraft Re-Equipped for Carrying Nuclear Weapons
Belarus is ready to adequately respond to threats from the West, the president added.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian aircraft has been re-equipped so that they can carry nuclear weapons, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
"Once we with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said in St. Petersburg that we would also re-equip Belarusian Su-24 aircraft so that they can carry nuclear weapons ... Everything is ready," Lukashenko told reporters, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.
Belarus is ready to adequately respond to threats from the West, the president added.