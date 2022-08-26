https://sputniknews.com/20220826/its-national-dog-day-how-michigan-celebrates-cuddly-canines-1100046014.html

It’s National Dog Day! How Michigan Celebrates Cuddly Canines

It’s National Dog Day! How Michigan Celebrates Cuddly Canines

Let those tails wag! National Dog Day for 2022 has officially arrived. The holiday that celebrates all fidos no matter their breed was originally created by... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T21:54+0000

2022-08-26T21:54+0000

2022-08-26T21:54+0000

americas

dog

michigan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092743843_0:309:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd93b2cce75d44969a09ab99b1dec7c9.jpg

The holiday was first founded in 2004 and was made in part to encourage people to adopt dogs from shelters while also acknowledging and expressing gratitude for all the things our “best friends” do for us. On Friday, Detroit Dog Rescue celebrated the holiday in Corktown at the All Things Marketplace to offer a meet-and-greet of available pets. The group is a non-profit, no-kill dog shelter which was first founded in 2011 that trains and rehomes between 80 and 120 dogs at any given time, according to their website.Eastern Michigan University also celebrated the special holiday with an event entitled “Wellness Woof” in which students get the chance to meet therapy dogs and their handlers through a virtual format. The university is not the only school in Michigan to use therapy dogs as a way to ease worried students’ minds. Grand Ledge High School hired a chocolate lab named Gravy as a therapy dog for high school students during the pandemic.Sadly, some heartbreaking news is impacting Michiganders as an unknown virus has been causing dogs to become ill and die. The virus is similar to canine parvovirus and was first detected in Otsego County in northern Michigan and most often affects puppies between 6 and 20 weeks old. Officials are unsure of how the virus is spreading.In order to combat the unknown virus, Detroit Dog Rescue released a statement on Instagram encouraging dog owners to keep up with vaccinations especially before interacting with other animals, and to isolate puppies and dogs if they show signs of illness.

https://sputniknews.com/20220824/mystery-disease-kills-over-30-young-dogs-in-michigan-triggering-panic-among-pet-owners-1099944423.html

americas

michigan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

dog, michigan