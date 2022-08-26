https://sputniknews.com/20220826/iran-hopes-to-conclude-long-term-contract-with-india-by-december-to-optimize-chabahars-utilization-1100019131.html

Iran Hopes to Conclude Long-Term Contract With India by December to Optimize Chabahar's Utilization

Iran Hopes to Conclude Long-Term Contract With India by December to Optimize Chabahar's Utilization

New Delhi expedited the development works at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, delivering six mobile port cranes last week. The Indian government increased... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T11:57+0000

2022-08-26T11:57+0000

2022-08-26T11:57+0000

world

chabahar

iran

port

mumbai

international north-south transport corridor (instc)

pakistan

russia

subrahmanyam jaishankar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100019876_0:81:1024:657_1920x0_80_0_0_1e71fbeec46f67d4658a312729fd20c9.jpg

Iran is ready to conclude a long-term contract with India to use Chabahar port as a crucial transit hub for the North-South Transport Corridor, government sources told Sputnik in New Delhi.A detailed conversation regarding the long-term contract held between Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi and India's Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal in Tehran last week.Sources told Sputnik that both the countries set a target to conclude the technical and legal aspects of the contract by the end of October, and the long-term agreement could be signed by December.The India delegation led by Sonowal, who visited Chabahar last week, discussed with Iranian officials the possibilities of trade and unlocking trade potential between Central Asian countries with South Asian, ASEAN and even from Far East countries like Japan and Korea.India and Iran have agreed to set up a joint technical committee for the smooth functioning of the Chabahar port."We are continuously working towards making the International North-South Transport Corridor the preferred route of trade between the two regions," Sonowal said.Since India Ports Global Private Limited assumed the operation of Shahid Beheshti Port in December 2018, it has handled over 4.8 million tons of bulk cargo.The trans-shipment of goods was from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Germany, Oman, Romania, Russia, Thailand, UAE, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.India organized a "Chabahar Day" event in Mumbai on July 31, which was attended by the ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as other high-level officials from these countries.

chabahar

iran

mumbai

pakistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

chabahar, iran, port, mumbai, international north-south transport corridor (instc), pakistan, russia, subrahmanyam jaishankar