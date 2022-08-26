https://sputniknews.com/20220826/iran-hopes-to-conclude-long-term-contract-with-india-by-december-to-optimize-chabahars-utilization-1100019131.html
Iran Hopes to Conclude Long-Term Contract With India by December to Optimize Chabahar's Utilization
Iran Hopes to Conclude Long-Term Contract With India by December to Optimize Chabahar's Utilization
New Delhi expedited the development works at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, delivering six mobile port cranes last week. The Indian government increased... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T11:57+0000
2022-08-26T11:57+0000
2022-08-26T11:57+0000
world
chabahar
iran
port
mumbai
international north-south transport corridor (instc)
pakistan
russia
subrahmanyam jaishankar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100019876_0:81:1024:657_1920x0_80_0_0_1e71fbeec46f67d4658a312729fd20c9.jpg
Iran is ready to conclude a long-term contract with India to use Chabahar port as a crucial transit hub for the North-South Transport Corridor, government sources told Sputnik in New Delhi.A detailed conversation regarding the long-term contract held between Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi and India's Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal in Tehran last week.Sources told Sputnik that both the countries set a target to conclude the technical and legal aspects of the contract by the end of October, and the long-term agreement could be signed by December.The India delegation led by Sonowal, who visited Chabahar last week, discussed with Iranian officials the possibilities of trade and unlocking trade potential between Central Asian countries with South Asian, ASEAN and even from Far East countries like Japan and Korea.India and Iran have agreed to set up a joint technical committee for the smooth functioning of the Chabahar port."We are continuously working towards making the International North-South Transport Corridor the preferred route of trade between the two regions," Sonowal said.Since India Ports Global Private Limited assumed the operation of Shahid Beheshti Port in December 2018, it has handled over 4.8 million tons of bulk cargo.The trans-shipment of goods was from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Germany, Oman, Romania, Russia, Thailand, UAE, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.India organized a "Chabahar Day" event in Mumbai on July 31, which was attended by the ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as other high-level officials from these countries.
chabahar
iran
mumbai
pakistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100019876_22:0:1003:736_1920x0_80_0_0_185280cc3b52f52757e43ab47d36cff3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
chabahar, iran, port, mumbai, international north-south transport corridor (instc), pakistan, russia, subrahmanyam jaishankar
chabahar, iran, port, mumbai, international north-south transport corridor (instc), pakistan, russia, subrahmanyam jaishankar
Iran Hopes to Conclude Long-Term Contract With India by December to Optimize Chabahar's Utilization
New Delhi expedited the development works at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, delivering six mobile port cranes last week. The Indian government increased diplomatic activities to use Chabahar as a port to connect to Afghanistan and Central Asia for trade.
Iran is ready to conclude a long-term contract with India to use Chabahar port as a crucial transit hub for the North-South Transport Corridor, government sources told Sputnik in New Delhi.
A detailed conversation regarding the long-term contract held between Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi and India's Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal in Tehran last week.
"Chabahar port has high potential and a large capacity. Iran wants to materialize the potential of the port with the help of India," an official said.
Sources told Sputnik that both the countries set a target to conclude the technical and legal aspects of the contract by the end of October, and the long-term agreement could be signed by December.
The India delegation led by Sonowal, who visited Chabahar last week, discussed with Iranian officials the possibilities of trade and unlocking trade potential between Central Asian countries with South Asian, ASEAN and even from Far East countries like Japan and Korea.
India and Iran have agreed to set up a joint technical committee for the smooth functioning of the Chabahar port.
"We are continuously working towards making the International North-South Transport Corridor
the preferred route of trade between the two regions," Sonowal said.
Since India Ports Global Private Limited assumed the operation of Shahid Beheshti Port in December 2018, it has handled over 4.8 million tons of bulk cargo.
The trans-shipment of goods was from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Germany, Oman, Romania, Russia, Thailand, UAE, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
India organized a "Chabahar Day" event in Mumbai on July 31, which was attended by the ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as other high-level officials from these countries.