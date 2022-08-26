https://sputniknews.com/20220826/indias-gail-and-gazprom-in-talks-over-gas-supply-reports-suggest-1100030856.html

India's GAIL and Gazprom in Talks Over Gas Supply, Reports Suggest

India's GAIL and Gazprom in Talks Over Gas Supply, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India’s largest gas distributor GAIL has begun talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom to resume LNG imports halted by Western curbs on... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T14:00+0000

2022-08-26T14:00+0000

2022-08-26T14:00+0000

india

russia

gas

gazprom

gail

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102592/54/1025925467_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_45547ed09c4dd21389e23dfd832c7690.jpg

The negotiations are in the early stages, the Economic Times cited sources familiar with the matter as saying. Asif Iqbad, from the Indian non-government trade facilitator IETO, said that GAIL and Gazprom were discussing routing payments through Singapore.Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore signed a 20-year deal with GAIL in 2012 to supply 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. The news outlet said Russia had defaulted on eight of the minimum 36 LNG shiploads scheduled for 2022 due to Western sanctions, forcing GAIL to slash supplies to client.India and Russia are reportedly considering recognizing each other’s national payments systems — India's RuPay and Russia's Mir — which will boost bilateral trade. Russia may also want India to pay for gas in euros, the outlet suggested.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, gas, gazprom, gail