International
BREAKING: Ukrainian Forces Fire at ZNPP, Several Shells Land Near Storage of Radioactive Isotopes
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/indias-gail-and-gazprom-in-talks-over-gas-supply-reports-suggest-1100030856.html
India's GAIL and Gazprom in Talks Over Gas Supply, Reports Suggest
India's GAIL and Gazprom in Talks Over Gas Supply, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India’s largest gas distributor GAIL has begun talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom to resume LNG imports halted by Western curbs on... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T14:00+0000
2022-08-26T14:00+0000
india
russia
gas
gazprom
gail
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102592/54/1025925467_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_45547ed09c4dd21389e23dfd832c7690.jpg
The negotiations are in the early stages, the Economic Times cited sources familiar with the matter as saying. Asif Iqbad, from the Indian non-government trade facilitator IETO, said that GAIL and Gazprom were discussing routing payments through Singapore.Gazprom Marketing &amp; Trading Singapore signed a 20-year deal with GAIL in 2012 to supply 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. The news outlet said Russia had defaulted on eight of the minimum 36 LNG shiploads scheduled for 2022 due to Western sanctions, forcing GAIL to slash supplies to client.India and Russia are reportedly considering recognizing each other’s national payments systems — India's RuPay and Russia's Mir — which will boost bilateral trade. Russia may also want India to pay for gas in euros, the outlet suggested.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102592/54/1025925467_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_559da9f07d93179b8baf709c4d3b98fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, gas, gazprom, gail
russia, gas, gazprom, gail

India's GAIL and Gazprom in Talks Over Gas Supply, Reports Suggest

14:00 GMT 26.08.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Palamarchuk / Go to the photo bankIndia's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is eager to invest $5 billion in Russian projects
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is eager to invest $5 billion in Russian projects - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Palamarchuk
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India’s largest gas distributor GAIL has begun talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom to resume LNG imports halted by Western curbs on transactions with Russia, media reported Friday.
The negotiations are in the early stages, the Economic Times cited sources familiar with the matter as saying. Asif Iqbad, from the Indian non-government trade facilitator IETO, said that GAIL and Gazprom were discussing routing payments through Singapore.
Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore signed a 20-year deal with GAIL in 2012 to supply 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. The news outlet said Russia had defaulted on eight of the minimum 36 LNG shiploads scheduled for 2022 due to Western sanctions, forcing GAIL to slash supplies to client.
India and Russia are reportedly considering recognizing each other’s national payments systems — India's RuPay and Russia's Mir — which will boost bilateral trade. Russia may also want India to pay for gas in euros, the outlet suggested.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала