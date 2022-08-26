https://sputniknews.com/20220826/germany-to-return-hundreds-of-benin-bronzes-seized-during-colonial-times-to-nigeria-1100024771.html
Germany to Return Hundreds of Benin Bronzes Seized During Colonial Times to Nigeria
Germany to Return Hundreds of Benin Bronzes Seized During Colonial Times to Nigeria
The two countries have been negotiating the deal since 2021. It stipulates the largest transfer of ownership of looted historical relics from the colonial era... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T13:50+0000
2022-08-26T13:50+0000
2022-08-26T13:50+0000
africa
africa
europe
germany
nigeria
museum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100024863_0:94:760:522_1920x0_80_0_0_ca07aa66e3be2195065dbc4b66856f53.jpg
Germany and Nigeria signed a deal on Thursday to transfer ownership of the Benin Bronzes - valuable metal and ivory sculptures that were taken from Africa during the colonial era – to the African nation.The Foundation of Prussian Cultural Heritage (SPK) and Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) agreed that Germany will return 512 works in total.The cultural artifacts ended up in Berlin after 1897, when the British Empire conquered Benin - a West African kingdom located in the territory of the modern-day Edo state of southern Nigeria. The artifacts were looted and purchased by European museums after being sold by European and African businessmen and dealers.The first batch of the priceless statues is expected to be returned to Africa this year.
africa
germany
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100024863_0:0:760:571_1920x0_80_0_0_0a677efb50d9277fb8b4c45971af0da8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
africa, europe, germany, nigeria, museum
africa, europe, germany, nigeria, museum
Germany to Return Hundreds of Benin Bronzes Seized During Colonial Times to Nigeria
The two countries have been negotiating the deal since 2021. It stipulates the largest transfer of ownership of looted historical relics from the colonial era to date.
Germany and Nigeria signed a deal on Thursday to transfer ownership of the Benin Bronzes - valuable metal and ivory sculptures that were taken from Africa during the colonial era – to the African nation.
The Foundation of Prussian Cultural Heritage (SPK) and Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) agreed that Germany will return 512 works in total.
However, "Around a third of the objects transferred will remain in Berlin on loan for an initial period of ten years and will be exhibited in the Humboldt Forum," a joint statement said.
The cultural artifacts ended up in Berlin after 1897, when the British Empire conquered Benin - a West African kingdom located in the territory of the modern-day Edo state of southern Nigeria. The artifacts were looted and purchased by European museums after being sold by European and African businessmen and dealers.
The first batch of the priceless statues is expected to be returned to Africa this year.