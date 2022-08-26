https://sputniknews.com/20220826/fbi-and-bigtech-under-fire-after-zuckerberg-says-was-ordered-to-hush-biden-laptop-story-1100036740.html

FBI and BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was Ordered to Hush Biden Laptop Story

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mark Zuckerberg and the FBI came under fire on social media after Meta (banned in Russia as extremist) CEO revealed the FBI requested the... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan's podcast that the FBI contacted Facebook telling them to "be on high alert" about alleged "Russian propaganda" before the Hunter Biden laptop story was published. Meta CEO added that the story's "distribution on Facebook was decreased," noting that "fewer people saw it than would've otherwise." When asked by Rogan about how many people did not see the story as a result of the policy, Zuckerberg said he didn't know for sure, but the number was "meaningful."Many US journalists and politicians took to Twitter, calling it a "damning example" of how governments and big corporations are colluding to silence news stories, with Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway saying that "the FBI rigged the 2020 election."US Senator Josh Hawley also went on Twitter saying that "the FBI preemptively warned Facebook off Hunter Biden laptop reporting. This same agency effectively laundered Russian disinfo in the 2016 election in the form of Steele dossier. And later lied to a court to get wiretaps."Fox News contributor Byron York, in turn, said that "the FBI was on the lookout for anything that might damage the Biden campaign. Warned Facebook. Facebook acted on warning and suppressed an accurate story about Hunter Biden."Hunter Biden reportedly abandoned his laptop at Isaac's repair shop in 2019, while his father, Joe Biden, was running to become US president. The contents of the laptop were later made public. Emails obtained by Western media from the laptop proved Russia's claims that the US president's son helped fund bioweapon research in Ukraine.The Bidens have faced scrutiny and criticism from Republicans and others for their alleged misconduct in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which came into the public spotlight following the release of the emails.

